Gold and silver prices declined on Friday as a strengthening US dollar and expectations of higher interest rates in the United States weighed on demand for precious metals.

In India, the price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 512 per gram to Rs 12,557 on Friday, while 22-carat gold declined Rs 470 to Rs 11,510 per gram. The price of 18-carat gold dropped Rs 384 to Rs 9,418 per gram, according to Goodreturns.

The decline came as the US dollar held close to a 19-month high, making gold, which is priced in the greenback, more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Silver prices also weakened alongside gold, with spot silver declining 2 per cent to USD 41.90 per ounce. The metal was on course to register a weekly loss, reflecting the broader weakness across precious metals.

Gold, meanwhile, was headed for a weekly decline of around 8.9 per cent, its steepest fall in eight months. Market sentiment remained under pressure amid expectations of another interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver, making them less attractive to investors.

The sustained strength of the dollar has further added to the pressure on bullion, as a stronger greenback generally reduces demand for dollar-denominated precious metals among international buyers.

The simultaneous decline in gold and silver prices indicates broader weakness in the precious metals market, with investors closely tracking movements in the US dollar and signals from the Federal Reserve for further direction.

Market participants are expected to monitor upcoming US economic data and central bank policy signals for clues on the outlook for precious metals.