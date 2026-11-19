New Delhi: Shares of Scotch ‌and whisky sellers in India including Diageo's local unit fell on Thursday after Reuters reported that New Delhi is imposing levies of 162.5% on bulk Scotch imports, in the first major dispute under the India-UK trade agreement.

The India-UK trade pact, which came into effect in ​July, halved tariff rates on Scotch to 75% and was seen as a big win for firms like ​Pernod Ricard, owner of Britain-based Chivas Brothers, and Diageo. The companies import bulk Scotch and ⁠blend it with other spirits to sell popular brands in India's $65 billion market.

India has started applying total duties ​of 162.5%, partly payable via bank guarantees, a rate higher than the 150% levy that was in place before the ​pact kicked in. New Delhi has asserted that bulk Scotch is merely a raw material for other products and doesn't qualify for lower tariffs under the India-UK pact.

Shares of Indian companies that import bulk Scotch to make popular whiskies fell on Thursday. United Spirits, Diageo's ​Indian unit, fell more than 4% in early trading before paring some losses.

Rival Radico Khaitan also fell around 3.5% ​while Allied Blenders and Distillers, dropped more than 2%.

In a recent investor presentation, Allied Blenders said it is “one of the largest bulk ‌Scotch ⁠importers” and the trade pact would improve its “luxury portfolio accessibility."

Diageo declined to comment on the 162.5% tariff and tax, while the other companies mentioned in this article did not respond to requests for comment.

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Pernod, which counts India as its biggest market by volume, is not listed in India, but its shares in France, and ​Diageo's in London, both fell ​after the Reuters story ⁠on the 162.5% levies was published on Wednesday.

The higher levy could weigh on liquor makers' profitability, reversing anticipated margin benefits from lower import costs under the trade agreement, ICICI ​Securities said in a research note.

"It will put stress on margins and working capital," ​ICICI said.

On Wednesday ⁠night, reacting to the Reuters story, the British government said ministers are working with India to resolve the dispute over tariffs.

This week, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, were in India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at ⁠the end ​of their three-day visit.

In a statement, the Indian government said Modi ​welcomed growing momentum on Indian-British relations, adding that the "meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on further strengthening" the trade agreement. The statement ​did not say if the Scotch dispute was discussed.