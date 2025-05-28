Delhi Airport Among Top 10 Hub Airports in Asia-Pacific, Middle East

New Delhi: Delhi Airport has been ranked among the top 10 hub airports in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Air Connectivity Ranking released by Airports Council International Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID). The airport, operated by GMR-DIAL, is the only Indian airport to be included in the top 10. Dubai International Airport leads this year’s Hub Connectivity Index, followed by Shanghai Pudong and Hamad International Airports.

The ranking recognises Delhi Airport’s growing stature as a global transit hub, with seamless connectivity to 153 destinations worldwide, including 81 domestic and 72 international routes. It also aligns with the Government of India’s endeavour to develop Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport as a global transit hub, DIAL said in a statement.

The 2025 edition of the ACI rankings introduced a 'Hub Connectivity Index', which evaluates airports based on the quality and effectiveness of their hub operations. The index considers factors such as transfer viability and window timings, route deviations from optimal paths, and the strength and reach of onward connectivity.

“Being the only Indian airport to achieve this distinction is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and passenger-centric service… Together, we will continue to enhance connectivity, improve passenger experience, and uphold our position as a premier gateway connecting India to the world,” said Mr. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL.

DIAL stated that Delhi Airport’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, passenger-centric facilities, and efficient transfer processes have played a pivotal role in its success, making it a benchmark for excellence in the aviation industry.

Delhi connects to 88% of India’s long-haul destinations and operates 56% of all India-origin long-haul weekly flights. Nearly half (42%) of all long-haul passengers from India choose Delhi as their travel gateway.