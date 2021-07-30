Friday, Jul 30, 2021 | Last Update : 09:07 PM IST

  Business   Companies  30 Jul 2021  Microsoft in talks to buy stake in OYO: Sources
Business, Companies

Microsoft in talks to buy stake in OYO: Sources

PTI
Published : Jul 30, 2021, 7:12 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2021, 7:12 pm IST

OYO's survival through the COVID crisis and resurgence shows that it is a company with strong fundamentals and high value potential

OYO and Microsoft did not respond to queries seeking comments on the matter. (Photo | AFP)
 OYO and Microsoft did not respond to queries seeking comments on the matter. (Photo | AFP)

New Delhi: Microsoft is in advanced stages of discussions to pick up a stake in OYO that would value the hospitality firm at about USD 9 billion (around Rs 67,000 crore), according to sources.

While the deal size is not known, sources close to the development said it will not be a significant stake.

 

The transaction is likely to be completed before the proposed initial public offering (IPO) planned by OYO, for which no definitive timeline has been given.

OYO and Microsoft did not respond to queries seeking comments on the matter.

Earlier this month, OYO had raised a term loan B (TLB) funding of USD 660 million (nearly Rs 4,920 crore) from global institutional investors. The capital will be used for paring debt and other business investments.

The offer was oversubscribed by 1.7 times and the company received commitments of close to USD 1 billion from leading institutional investors, OYO had said in a statement.

TLB refers to a tranche of senior secured syndicated credit facility from global institutional investors.

 

OYO is backed by marquee investors like SoftBank Vision Fund, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures and Hero Enterprise, among others.

Earlier this year, OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal had said the company "is on a steady path of resurgence in 2021" and is seeing signs of recovery across India, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

OYO's survival through the COVID crisis and resurgence shows that it is a company with strong fundamentals and high value potential, he had stated.

Tags: microsoft, oyo, initial public offering, hospitality firm oyo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Tatva Chintan, a specialty chemicals manufacturing company which raised Rs 500 crore through the initial public offering closed 113.32 per cent up at market close more than doubling investors money. Representational Image. (PTI)

Tatva Chintan more than doubles on mkt debut

The approval for the product, which will allow substitution of Semglee for the reference product, Lantus, at the pharmacy counter, will be introduced before the end of the year, the two companies said in a statement. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Biocon Biologics, Viatris get FDA nod for biosimilar insulin

As many as 29,884 real estate projects have been registered under Maha-RERA and of this 24 per cent, or 7,245 projects have been completed. Representational Image. (AFP)

MahaRERA bars sales of delayed projects

Despite the lower demand, the imports surged to 120.4 tonnes against 10.9 tonnes in April-June 2020. (AFP)

June Qtr gold demand 4th lowest since 2000

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham