Thursday, Jan 30, 2020 | Last Update : 04:07 PM IST

Business, Companies

RBI imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on HDFC Bank

ANI
Published : Jan 30, 2020, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2020, 1:55 pm IST

A notice was issued to the private lender to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the direction.

The RBI said HDFC Bank failed to exercise ongoing due diligence in those accounts.
 The RBI said HDFC Bank failed to exercise ongoing due diligence in those accounts.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs one crore on HDFC Bank for non-compliance of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

"The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with section 46 (4) (i) of the Banking Regulation Act 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid direction issued by RBI," said the central bank in a statement.

This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI added.

It had made observations following an on-site inspection for supervisory evaluation of HDFC Bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. A scrutiny of 39 current accounts opened by its customers for bidding in initial public offer was conducted.

The RBI said HDFC Bank failed to exercise ongoing due diligence in those accounts. "It was observed that the transactions effected in these current accounts were disproportionate to the declared income and profile of the customers."

A notice was issued to the private lender to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the direction.

After considering the reply received from the bank and oral submissions made in the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the direction was sustained and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

Tags: rbi, penalty, hdfc bank
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The report comes on the heels of the US Federal Reserve deciding to keep rates unchanged. (Photo: File)

US economy growing moderately in 4th qtr; likely missed Trump's 3 pc goal

Onshore markets were closed on account of the extended Lunar New year holidays and will resume trading on Feb 3.

Asian currencies fall as worries mount over coronavirus epidemic

The shares of Axis Bank were trading at Rs 729.80 a piece on BSE, down 0.75 per cent from the previous close.

Axis Bank to raise up to Rs 4,175 crore via NCDs

Speth will also remain on the board of Tata Sons, he added.

JLR CEO Ralf Speth to retire in Sep: Tata Motors

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 12 shocker as stunning new Apple iPhone revealed

2

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Early contender for best midrange smartphone!

3

New Apple leak will make existing iPhone owners jump with joy

4

Belkin Boost Up 10W charging pad review: Fast charge, wirelessly!

5

Exclusive Apple leak reveals exciting iPhone design that will leave the world stunned

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham