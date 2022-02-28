Monday, Feb 28, 2022 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

  Business   Companies  28 Feb 2022  Google launches Play Pass in India to offer over 1,000 apps without ads
Business, Companies

Google launches Play Pass in India to offer over 1,000 apps without ads

PTI
Published : Feb 28, 2022, 12:02 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2022, 12:02 pm IST

The Play Pass feature will be rolled out across the country during the week

The Play Pass collection will include titles from sports, puzzles, or action games. (Photo: Twitter)
 The Play Pass collection will include titles from sports, puzzles, or action games. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Google on Monday announced the launch of Play Pass section in Play store to offer over 1,000 apps and games without advertisement and provide access to their premium features on a fixed monthly or annual charge.

The Play Pass collection will include titles from sports, puzzles, or action games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley.

 

It will also offer helpful apps such as Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab, Photo Studio Pro etc.

"Play Pass will offer a high-quality and curated collection of over 1,000 titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries, including many from India. Users can get started with a one-month trial and subscribe for Rs 99 per month or Rs 889 for the year. Users can also avail a prepaid one-month subscription for Rs 109," the company said in a statement.

Google Family group managers, as registered on Google's family app, will be able to share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other members.

"We want to deliver products and programmes that the Play community - both users and developers - find value in, and we are always looking for new ways to do this. With the launch of Play Pass in India, we are excited to offer a robust collection of unlocked titles to our users and looking forward to partnering with more local developers to build amazing experiences users love," Google India Play Partnerships director Aditya Swamy said.

 

The Play Pass feature will be rolled out across the country during the week.

"With the potential to access users across 90 countries, Play Pass will offer Indian developers of all types of apps and games a new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams," the statement said.

Tags: google, google play
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

News

Oil bill to exceed $100 bn this fiscal

Commuters drive past the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

CBI arrests ex-NSE GOO over irregularities in National Stock Exchange

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday raised India's growth forecast to 9.5 per cent for the calendar year 2022 and to 8.4 per cent for the coming fiscal beginning April 1. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Moody's ups India's growth forecast to 9.5% for 2022; flags high oil prices

The 30-share BSE gauge plummeted about 2,850 points during the session before closing at 54,529.91, registering a massive fall of 2,702.15 points or 4.72 per cent. (Photo:PTI)

Sensex tanks over 2,700 pts amid global meltdown as Russia invades Ukraine

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham