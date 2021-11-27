Paytm Q2 loss widens to Rs 473 crore

Saturday, Nov 27, 2021 | Last Update : 05:08 PM IST

New Delhi: Financial technology firm Paytm's parent One 97 Communications on Saturday reported widening of consolidated loss to about Rs 473 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 436.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

 

The consolidated total income of Paytm increased by 49.6 per cent to Rs 1,086.4 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 663.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 1,781.15 apiece, down by 0.86 per cent on the BSE on Friday.

