Strides, TLC partner to launch black fungus drug in India

PTI
Published : May 27, 2021, 3:13 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2021, 3:13 pm IST

AmphoTLC will be imported from Taiwan by Stelis Biopharma Pvt Ltd

 The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved TLC's new drug application. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Strides Pharma Science and Taiwan-based specialty pharmaceutical firm TLC have partnered to launch Liposomal Amphotericin B, a drug used in the treatment of mucormycosis (black fungus), in India.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved TLC's new drug application (NDA) of Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection 50mg in India for immediate importation per approved usage and indication, Strides and TLC said in a joint statement on Thursday.

 

"This approval from CDSCO allows us to immediately import and distribute the product in India and help ease the crisis arising out of an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 related mucormycosis cases," Strides CEO and MD R Ananthanarayanan said.

Mucormycosis is a serious fungal infection, also known as black fungus, and COVID-19 associated mucormycosis is life-threatening, the statement said.

AmphoTLC will be imported from Taiwan by Stelis Biopharma Pvt Ltd, the biotech arm of Strides group, and will be launched and distributed in India immediately by Strides, it added.

"AmphoTLC is the first and only complex generic drug to have achieved bioequivalence to Gilead's AmBisome, proving its sameness to the safest form of amphotericin B in the world. We are glad that the result of years of our hard work can help India in its times of need," TLC President George Yeh said.

 

AmphoTLC is a liposomal amphotericin B injection indicated for severe systemic fungal infections such as mucormycosis, the statement said.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading at Rs 816.70 per scrip on BSE, up 0.50 per cent from its previous close.

