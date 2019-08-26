IndiGo, GoAir to operate all domestic flights from T1 and international from T2

The structural streamline of airlines initiated for the greater benefit and convenience of the passengers.

Being one of the busiest airports in India, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has allocated Terminal 1 with terminal boarding bridges for all airlines.

Mumbai: GVK led Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will witness unification of operations at terminal 1 and 2 starting October 1, 2019 for domestic flights of IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir. This will ensure convenience to passengers travelling through Mumbai International Airport, thereby benefitting both airlines and passengers at large.

Airline Domestic flights International flights IndiGo T1 T2 GoAir T1 T2 SpiceJet T2 T2 Having catered to over 48 million passengers in 2018-2019, CSMIA is always abuzz with travellers.

Being one of the busiest airports in India, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has allocated Terminal 1 with terminal boarding bridges for all airlines. While the Terminal 2 of the airport operates both domestic as well as international flight, the airport currently operates 50 international and 9 domestic airlines.

The primary runway at CSMIA handles more than 46 arrivals and departures per hour while the secondary runway has a capacity of 35 flight movements per hour. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has always taken keen initiatives keeping in mind the passenger first approach.

Through the world-class services and offerings, CSMIA endeavors to provide a convenient and comfortable experience to passengers travelling via Mumbai. Right from paperless boarding to ordering food from an app to body scanners, CSMIA has always put passengers first!