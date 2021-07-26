Monday, Jul 26, 2021 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

  Business   Companies  26 Jul 2021  BDR Pharma inks license agreement with DRDO to produce Covid drug 2-DG
Business, Companies

BDR Pharma inks license agreement with DRDO to produce Covid drug 2-DG

PTI
Published : Jul 26, 2021, 1:05 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2021, 1:05 pm IST

Last month, the DCGI had approved the oral medication for emergency usage

2-DG manufactured by Dr. Reddy's has a purity of 99.5 per cent. (Photo: Twitter/@drreddys)
 2-DG manufactured by Dr. Reddy's has a purity of 99.5 per cent. (Photo: Twitter/@drreddys)

New Delhi: BDR Pharma on Monday said it has inked a licensing pact with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture, distribute, and market COVID-19 drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) in the country.

BDR Pharma has inked a pact with the Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) and the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) of the DRDO for manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of 2-DG in the country.

 

Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the oral medication for emergency usage as adjuvant therapy in mild to severe COVID-19 patients.

"We are pleased to secure a license from the DRDO and add 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose to our COVID product offering. This arrangement aims to ensure that this drug reaches as many eligible Indian patients as possible who are suffering from the devastating pandemic.

"Our aim is to ramp up the availability of successful treatment and coordinate manufacturing so that there is no scarcity of drugs to give to people fighting the disease," BDR Pharmaceuticals CMD Dharmesh Shah said in a statement.

 

The company thinks that by widening and deepening the identification and development of COVID-19 therapy options, this collaboration can address more unmet medical needs, he added.

The product would be priced competitively and will be available in powder form in a sachet that can be consumed orally after being dissolved in water, the drug maker noted.

The Mumbai-based company noted that it has already applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use authorisation to manufacture Drug 2-DG to treat COVID-19 patients in India.

For the development of 2-DG drugs, the DRDO has recently signed agreements with four major Indian generic medicine producers.

 

The DRDE had produced 2-DG and the clinical trials were carried out in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories by the INMAS, a DRDO lab.

After receiving positive responses in Phase-II and Phase-IIb trials, DCGI permitted 2-DG phase-III trials in November 2020.

The Phase-II trial, which lasted from December 2020 to March 2021, enrolled 220 patients.

The medicine was discovered to speed up the recovery of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and to lessen the need for supplementary oxygen in COVID-19 patients.

Tags: defence research and development organisation (drdo), drdo, drdo covid drug, 2-dg powder form in sachets
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

So far ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank and CSB that have announced their Q1 earnings have seen a spike in retail slippages, particularly from gold loans. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Slippages from gold loans rise for private banks in Q1

The company is the first in Indian unicorn startups to launch an IPO. (Twitter/@zomatoin)

Bumper debut for Zomato; m-cap races past Rs 1 lakh crore

RBI is currently working towards a phased implementation strategy and examining use cases which could be implemented with little or no disruption. (AA file Photo)

RBI working on digital currency, pilot projects likely in near future: Dy Governor

In the previous trade on Tuesday the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,716 per 10 gram. (AFP Photo)

Gold tumbles Rs 264 to Rs 46,452; silver gains marginally

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham