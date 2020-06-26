Friday, Jun 26, 2020 | Last Update : 11:09 AM IST

94th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

491,170

18,185

Recovered

285,671

13,983

Deaths

15,308

401

Maharashtra147741774536931 Delhi73780447652428 Tamil Nadu7097739999911 Gujarat29578215061754 Uttar Pradesh2019313119611 Rajasthan1629612840379 West Bengal1564810190606 Madhya Pradesh125959619542 Haryana124637380198 Telangana113644688230 Andhra Pradesh108844988136 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8488648056 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha5962429124 Punjab47693192120 Kerala3727194123 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
  Business   Companies  26 Jun 2020  Maharashtra bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine 'Coronil'
Business, Companies

Maharashtra bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine 'Coronil'

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Jun 26, 2020, 10:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2020, 10:34 am IST

“Despite not having any permissions, if they try to sell the medicine or advertise, an offence will be registered against them,” he said

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that legal action will be taken against Baba Ramdev’s company Patanjali, if it sells their anti-corona drug in the state. (PTI Photo)
 Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that legal action will be taken against Baba Ramdev’s company Patanjali, if it sells their anti-corona drug in the state. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that legal action will be taken against Baba Ramdev’s company Patanjali, if it sells their anti-corona drug in the state. Terming Coronil, the drug launched by Patanjali as anti-Coronavirus ayurvedic medicine, Mr Deshmukh said that the National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Jaipur will find out whether proper clinical trials of Coronil were done or not.

The home minister said that Patanjali’s medicine needs a permission from Union AYUSH Ministry and Indian Council of Medical Science. “Despite not having any permissions, if they try to sell the medicine inMaharashtra or advertise that COVID-19 can be cured with it, an offence will be registered against them,” he said.

 

The minister also posted on his twitter handle, “TheNational Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur will find out whether clinicaltrials of @PypAyurved’s ‘Coronil’ were done at all. An abundant warning to@yogrishiramdev that Maharashtra won’t allow sale of spurious medicines.”

Meanwhile, the BJP came in the support of Baba Ramdev.BJP leader and legislator Ram Kadam said that how can Mr Deshmukh call the medicine spurious without any investigation.

Responding to the home minister on Twitter, the BJPlegislator posted a document claiming that it was the approval of the NIMS for the clinical trials of Coronil. “Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's tweet onPatanjali's Coronil medicine on Coronavirus calling it as spurious. He also said that clinical trial approval from NIMS will be awaited. I would like to inform the Respected Home Minister that clinical approval is there (sic),”Mr.Kadam tweeted.

Patanjali had on Tuesday launched Corona Special Kitclaiming that it was the first Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19. The company also claimed that the drug has shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients. However, later the Union ministry of AYUSH asked Patanjali to provide details about the medicine and to stop advertising the products.

Tags: maharashtra, home minister, anil deshmukh, baba ramdev, patanjali, anti-corona drug, coronil, anti-coronavirus, ayurvedic medicine, national institute of medical sciences (nims), clinical trials
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

