Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 06:03 PM IST

Business, Companies

AbbVie to buy Botox-maker Allergan in USD 63 billion deal

REUTERS
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2019, 5:20 pm IST

Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie shares and USD 120.30 in cash for each share held.

The deal is expected to add 10 per cent to adjusted earnings per share over the first full year following the close.
 The deal is expected to add 10 per cent to adjusted earnings per share over the first full year following the close.

Drugmaker AbbVie Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Botox-maker Allergan Plc for about USD 63 billion, grabbing control of by far the biggest name in medical aesthetics to help reduce its reliance on blockbuster arthritis treatment Humira.

AbbVie has been under pressure to diversify its portfolio as Humira, the world's best-selling drug, faces competition from cheaper versions in Europe.

Allergan Chief Executive Officer Brent Saunders put together the current version of the company through a series of deals to roll up several pharmaceutical firms in 2014, and has run the company since then.

He built his reputation as a dealmaker, but his company has struggled since Pfizer Inc walked away from a USD 160 billion deal to buy Allergan in 2016. Allergan's shares have lost around half their value since then.

Saunders has been under pressure over the last year to break up the company, with activist investor David Tepper running a campaign to urge Allergan to hire an independent chairman.

Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie shares and USD 120.30 in cash for each share held, for a total consideration of USD 188.24 per Allergan share, a premium of 45 per cent to the stock's Monday close.

AbbVie shares were trading down 10.5 per cent at USD 70.50, while Allergan shares were up nearly 28.4 per cent in early trading.

Maxim Jacobs, director of research for North America at Edison Investment Research, said the deal provides AbbVie with a set of assets to help diversify away from Humira at a very reasonable price.

"In return, Allergan shareholders get a decent premium to what has been an outrageously low stock price," Jacobs said.

AbbVie will continue to be incorporated in Delaware as AbbVie Inc and will be led by Richard Gonzalez as chairman and chief executive officer.

Saunders and another member of Ireland-based Allergan's board will join AbbVie's board upon completion of the transaction.

The deal is expected to add 10 per cent to adjusted earnings per share over the first full year following the close, the companies said.

Tags: abbvie, allergan, deal

Latest From Business

Nomura gave a higher, 25 per cent probability for the money to be used for retiring public debt with the RBI.

Govt likely to use Rs 3 trillion RBI windfall to pay regular bills

Panagariya, who served as the first Vice Chairman of the NITI Aayog from January 2015 to August 2017, underscored that for trade to grow, the country has to be open. (Photo: File)

Export-led growth very critical for good jobs in India: Arvind Panagariya

RIL was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.63 per cent, followed by NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel, M&M, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance -- gaining up to 2.51 per cent. (Photo: File)

Sensex gains 312 points; energy, auto, banking stocks rally

An inter-ministerial panel under DPIIT would be formed to address stakeholder grievances on FDI and draft e-commerce policy.

Govt to come out with national e-commerce policy within 12 months

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

2

Karisma Kapoor sets 'birthday mood' with this hot bikini picture; check out

3

PM Modi replies to 11-year-old girl’s letter, Twitter can’t stop praising her

4

Meghan Markle secretly upgrades her iconic engagement ring

5

Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB review: Winner all the way!

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham