Microsoft will get out of COVID-19 crisis 'pretty strong': Nadella

New York: Asserting that Microsoft is financially strong despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, its India-born CEO Satya Nadella has voiced confidence that the company will come out of the crisis "pretty strong".

In an interview to a news channel, Nadella, however, said the big question would be whether the demand holds up in the US and Europe and other developed markets badly hit by the pandemic.

We feel good about how we are able to meet the demands of work from home kits. On the supply side we are getting back on rails, Nadella said when asked whether Microsoft would be able to deliver later this year certain products.

"The question now would be getting the products done and the launch. We are mostly going to focus on quality as well the situation in terms of demand and more importantly safety for the people," he said.

However, the company in a statement last month, said it would not be able to reach its revenue guidance range for the quarter for the division of the business that contains Windows.

Altogether, though, the company is holding up, Nadella, who is Microsoft's third CEO, said. "It is a healthy company in terms of financial strength."

We have a great balance sheet, we are a very diverse business, we have a mix of annuity, non-annuity, that is also stronger than even the last time we even went into the financial crisis, he said.

I feel confident we'll come out of this, frankly, pretty strong, Nadella said.

Nadella, who has been working from home since the coronavirus outbreak in the US, said that he shares an office with his daughters and they've been helping him set up his desk.