Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020 | Last Update : 03:38 PM IST

Business, Companies

First made-in-India Covid-19 test kit gets commercial approval

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 25, 2020, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2020, 12:42 pm IST

The company said the kit will cost nearly one-fourth of the current procurement cost

Representational image
 Representational image

Indian Council Medical Research on Tuesday approved Covid-19 test kits manufactured by Pune-based private lab “Mylab Discovery Solution”. The first batch of test kits is expected to be out on Wednesday. The private lab has managed to produce test kits in a record time of six weeks following the WHO guidelines.

Amidst the outbreak of coronavirus, the ICMR recently gave green signal to 16 private laboratories across the country to conduct Covid-19 tests. In this hour of need, the Pune-based lab received commercial approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for Covid-19 test kit.

The company said the kit will cost nearly one-fourth of the current procurement cost.

 

The test kit has been named as “MyLab PathoDetect Covid-19 Qualitative PCR” kit. The Pune-based firm is the first Indian company to get commercial approval from the national regulatory body.  Besides, Mylab is the only Indian company to have achieved 100 per cent sensitivity and specificity in the ICMR evaluation.

The Indian government till now has been importing RT-PCR kits from Germany and Switzerland. This approval will help the government to reduce the burden of procurement.

Medical affairs officer director Gautam Wankhede said, “We should be able to ship out the first few kits maybe tomorrow early morning. The lab can manufacture up to 1 lakh tests in a week that can be further scaled up if needed.” According to the company nearly 100 patients can be tested using one kit. The kit will screen and detect Covd-19 infection within two and half hours.

Tags: coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus in india

Related Stories

Latest From Business

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Photo: PTI)

Microsoft will get out of COVID-19 crisis 'pretty strong': Nadella

GoAir airlines. (Photo- PTI)

Coronavirus: GoAir says all employees will have pay cut in March

Representative Image (Photo- Twitter)

Crores of retail sector employees may lose jobs

Representative Image (PTI)

Experts peg India's cost of COVID-19 lockdown at USD 120 bn

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham