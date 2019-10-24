Thursday, Oct 24, 2019 | Last Update : 11:16 AM IST

Business, Companies

SEC investigates India's Infosys on whistleblower complaints

REUTERS
Published : Oct 24, 2019, 9:37 am IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2019, 9:47 am IST

Securities and Exchange Board of India, had also requested additional information from the company concerning the complaints.

A securities class action lawsuit has also been filed against the company in a US federal court based on the complaints.
Infosys Ltd said on Thursday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission had launched an investigation into whistleblower claims that the Indian software services firm used ‘unethical practices’ to boost revenue and profit.

A securities class action lawsuit has also been filed against the company in a US federal court based on the complaints, the company said, adding that it intends to defend itself “vigorously”.

Tags: infosys, sec, investigation, us federal court

