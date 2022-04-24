Sunday, Apr 24, 2022 | Last Update : 01:19 PM IST

  Business   Companies  24 Apr 2022  Ola Electric recalls 1,441 e-scooters after incidents of vehicles catching fire
Business, Companies

Ola Electric recalls 1,441 e-scooters after incidents of vehicles catching fire

PTI
Published : Apr 24, 2022, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2022, 12:07 pm IST

Recently, there have been widespread incidents of electric scooters catching fire forcing manufacturers to recall their vehicles

Ola Electric said its battery systems already complies with and is tested for AIS 156, the latest proposed standard for India. (Representational photo: Image credit: Twitter/@OlaElectric)
 Ola Electric said its battery systems already complies with and is tested for AIS 156, the latest proposed standard for India. (Representational photo: Image credit: Twitter/@OlaElectric)

New Delhi: Ola Electric is recalling 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers in the wake of incidents of vehicles catching fire, according to a company statement.

The company said its investigation into the fire incident on March 26, in Pune, is ongoing and preliminary assessment found that it was an isolated one.

 

However, it said, "As a pre-emptive measure we will be conducting a detailed diagnostic and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles."

Ola Electric further said, "These scooters will be inspected by our service engineers and will go through a thorough diagnostics across all battery systems, thermal systems as well as the safety systems."

Ola Electric said its battery systems already complies with and is tested for AIS 156, the latest proposed standard for India, in addition to being compliant with the European standard ECE 136.

Recently, there have been widespread incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire in various parts of the country forcing manufacturers to recall their vehicles.

 

Okinawa Autotech had recalled over 3,000 units, while PureEV did a similar exercise for around 2,000 units.

The fire incidents had prompted the government to form a panel to examine and had warned companies of penalties if they were found to be negligent.

Tags: electric vehicles, electric scooters, ola electric
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Reserve Bank of India. (AA file photo)

RBI hints at end to low interest regime in June

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani exchange greetings during the inauguration of 6th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Adani vows to invest Rs.10K crore in Bengal over next 10 years

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. (pib.gov.in)

Nirmala meets IMF chief; discusses impact of geopolitical situation on global growth

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (Image credit: Facebook)

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port sees rise in net profit

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham