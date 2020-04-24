Friday, Apr 24, 2020 | Last Update : 03:05 PM IST

31st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

23,140

101

Recovered

5,058

46

Deaths

723

1

Maharashtra6427840283 Gujarat2624258112 Delhi237680850 Rajasthan200047329 Madhya Pradesh168720383 Tamil Nadu168375220 Uttar Pradesh151020624 Telangana97025225 Andhra Pradesh89314127 West Bengal51410315 Kerala4473163 Karnataka44514517 Jammu and Kashmir434925 Punjab2836617 Haryana2701703 Bihar170442 Odisha89331 Jharkhand5383 Uttarakhand47240 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business, Companies

Immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, adapt to new jobs

AP
Published : Apr 24, 2020, 12:06 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2020, 12:06 pm IST

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated sectors of the economy dominated by immigrant labour

Representational image
 Representational image

New York: Ulises García went from being a waiter to working at a laundromat. Yelitza Esteva used to do manicures and now delivers groceries. Maribel Torres swapped cleaning homes for sewing masks.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated sectors of the economy dominated by immigrant labour: Restaurants, hotels, office cleaning services, in-home childcare and hair and nail salons, among others, have seen businesses shuttered as nonessential.

The Migration Policy Institute found that 20% of the U.S. workers in vulnerable industries facing layoffs are immigrants, even though they only make up 17% of the civilian workforce.

And some of those immigrants, those without social security numbers, are unable to access any of the $2.2 trillion package that Congress approved to offer financial help during the pandemic.

The economic meltdown has forced many immigrants to branch out to new jobs or adapt skills to meet new demands generated by the virus. Those immigrants who are able to find new jobs say the possibility of catching the virus makes them nervous.

I wonder sometimes if I should quit because I don't feel comfortable working, when the virus is everywhere, said García, a former waiter who now works at the laundromat in Brooklyn selling detergent, bleach or fabric softener.

The problem is that no one knows for how long this will last, he added.

For Venezuelan immigrant Yelizta Esteva there was no option other than to work after she lost the $2,100-per-month salary she earned at a Miami hair salon.

Her husband also lost his job at a house remodeling company. Besides rent and bills, they send money to at least seven family members in Venezuela.

I was terrified. I was left with nothing, said the 51-year-old immigrant, who left Venezuela in 2015 to seek asylum.

Now, Esteva and her husband work for the grocery delivery service Instacart and make an average of $150 per day, working more than 12 hours daily.

I am very, very fearful, said Esteva, who applies anti-bacterial lotion constantly while shopping at the supermarkets. I trust God, who is protecting us.

Most green-card holders can benefit from unemployment insurance and from the economic stimulus package. Some immigrants on a temporary work permit, like those applying for asylum, can also get unemployment insurance and the new relief checks.

Immigrants in the country illegally can't access the stimulus help or unemployment benefits even if they pay taxes.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, however, announced that his state will give cash to immigrants living in the country illegally who are hurt by the coronavirus, offering $500 apiece to 150,000 adults.

Some cities in the country are pushing similar efforts: Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, have both set up bridge funds that are open regardless of immigration status. Austin, Texas, has a fund that will be used in part to help people left out of federal relief.

Diana Mejía, health and safety coordinator for an interfaith organization that helps immigrants, Wind of the Spirit, says day laborers have shown up near the train station in Morristown, New Jersey, for years to wait to be picked up by construction and landscaping companies.

Now, Mejía says she sees new faces. Many used to work at restaurants. Also, for construction companies that closed, she said.

Tags: us immigrants, job cuts, layoffs, coronavirus pandemic

Latest From Business

Boeing 737 MAX 9 airliners are pictured on the flight line at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washginton on April 20, 2020. - Boeing announced it will resume commercial airplane production this week at its Puget Sound-region facilities. AFP photo

International passenger capacity for India reduced by 89 pc in April: UN

Remittances to India are likely to drop by 23 per cent from USD 83 billion last year to USD 64 billion this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)

India's remittances likely to decline by 23% due to coronavirus: World Bank

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

Finance Ministry notifies changes in FDI policy under FEMA law

Fitch Ratings sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21. (PTI Photo)

Fitch slashes India's economic growth to 0.8% in FY21

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham