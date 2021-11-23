Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021 | Last Update : 02:03 PM IST

  Business   Companies  23 Nov 2021  Vodafone Idea hikes mobile call, data rates by 20-25 per cent
PTI
Published : Nov 23, 2021, 12:48 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2021, 12:48 pm IST

New Delhi: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday announced an increase in mobile call and data tariffs across plans by 20-25 per cent.

The higher tariffs will be effective from November 25, it said in a statement.

 

The company has increased the minimum value of recharge by 25.31 per cent for 28 days period to Rs 99 from Rs 79. In the popular unlimited category plans, Vodafone Idea has hiked the rates in the range of 20-23 per cent.

The lowest plan bundled with a per day 1 GB data limit with 28 days validity will cost Rs 269 from November 25 onwards. Currently, it costs Rs 219.

Further, the price of 84 days validity plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will cost Rs 719 instead of Rs 599.

The 365 days plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will go up by 20.8 per cent to Rs 2,899. Currently, it is priced at Rs 2,399. The company has also increased the price of low value data top up by about 20 per cent.

 

