Tuesday, Mar 23, 2021 | Last Update : 06:01 PM IST

  Business   Companies  23 Mar 2021  Adani Ports to acquire controlling stake in Gangavaram Port for Rs 3,604 cr
Business, Companies

Adani Ports to acquire controlling stake in Gangavaram Port for Rs 3,604 cr

PTI
Published : Mar 23, 2021, 1:28 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2021, 1:28 pm IST

Through APSEZ's 89.6 per cent stake in Gangavaram port, the Adani Group will greatly expand its pan-India cargo presence

As India's largest private sector port developer and operator, we will accelerate India's and AP's industrialisation, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet. (Image credit: Twitter/@Adaniports)
 As India's largest private sector port developer and operator, we will accelerate India's and AP's industrialisation, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet. (Image credit: Twitter/@Adaniports)

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Tuesday said it will acquire controlling interest in Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) from DVS Raju and family for Rs 3,604 crore taking its stake in GPL to 89.6 per cent.

GPL is located in the northern part of Andhra Pradesh next to Vizag Port.

 

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), India's largest private ports and logistics company and the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani Group, is acquiring the 58.1 per cent stake held by DVS Raju and family in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL), the company said in a statement.

The acquisition is valued at Rs 3,604 crore.

APSEZ had announced acquisition of Warburg Pincus' 31.5 per cent stake in GPL on March 3, 2021, and together with this acquisition, APSEZ would have 89.6 per cent stake in GPL.

Ports play a major role in shaping the future. Through APSEZ's 89.6 per cent stake in Gangavaram port, the Adani Group will greatly expand its pan-India cargo presence. As India's largest private sector port developer and operator, we will accelerate India's and AP's industrialisation, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet.

 

It is the second largest non-major port in Andhra Pradesh with a 64 MT capacity established under concession from Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) that extends till 2059.

It is an all-weather, deep water, multipurpose port capable of handling fully laden super cape size vessels of up to 2,00,000 DWT, the statement said.

Currently, GPL operates 9 berths and has free hold land of 1,800 acres. With a master plan capacity for 250 MTPA with 31 berths, GPL has sufficient headroom to support future growth.

GPL handles a diverse mix of dry and bulk commodities including coal, iron ore, fertilizer, limestone, bauxite, sugar, alumina and steel.

 

GPL is the gateway port for a hinterland spread over 8 states across eastern, southern and central India, the statement said adding it will benefit from APSEZ's pan-India footprint.

Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ said, The acquisition of GPL is a further augmentation of our vision of capitalizing on an expanded logistics network effect that generates greater value as it expands.

He added that the associated hinterland we will now be able to tap into is one of the fastest growing in the eastern region and with the logistic synergies APSEZ brings to the table, GPL has a potential to become a 250 MT port. This will undoubtedly help accelerate the industrialisation of AP.

 

Tags: adani ports and special economic zone limited, gautam adani, gangavaram port ltd, dvs raju and family, adani ports to acquire controlling stake in gangavaram port
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Banks' employees take part in a protest during a two-day nationwide bank strike in Amritsar on March 15, 2021. (Narinder NANU / AFP)

Nationwide bank strike continues to impact PSB services on Day 2

Members of Bank Unions hold a protest during their two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and alleged retrograde banking reforms, in Patiala, Monday, March 15, 2021. (PTI)

Nationwide strike impacts banking services of PSU banks

Brands including Panasonic, Haier and Thomson are considering to increase prices from April this year, while some like LG have already raised prices due to hike in prices of open-cell. (Representational Photo: AFP)

TV prices to go up from April as open-cell panels get costlier in global markets

Apple had started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE. (Photo: AFP)

Apple starts assembly of iPhone 12 in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham