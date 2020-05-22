Friday, May 22, 2020 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

58th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

113,461

1,433

Recovered

46,002

580

Deaths

3,457

23

Maharashtra39297103181390 Tamil Nadu13191588288 Gujarat125395219749 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan61543421150 Madhya Pradesh57352734267 Uttar Pradesh51753066127 West Bengal31031136253 Andhra Pradesh2605170554 Punjab2005179438 Bihar17315719 Telangana1661101338 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir139067818 Odisha11033937 Haryana100567014 Kerala6914974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business, Companies

Reliance Jio gets 5th deal, KKR invests Rs 11,367 crore for 2.32% stake

REUTERS
Published : May 22, 2020, 8:55 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2020, 8:55 am IST

The purchase of the 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for 113.67 billion rupees is KKR’s biggest investment in Asia

KKR to invest in Reliance Industries' digital unit. (PTI Photo)
  KKR to invest in Reliance Industries' digital unit. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries said KKR will invest $1.5 billion in Jio Platforms, marking the fifth fundraising deal in a month by its digital unit and bringing the total amount of new investment to $10 billion.

Other recent investors in Jio Platforms, which houses movie, music apps and telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, include Facebook Inc, General Atlantic, Silverlake and Vista Equity Partners.

The purchase of the 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for 113.67 billion rupees is KKR’s biggest investment in Asia, Mumbai-headquartered Reliance said in a statement.

The deal pegs Jio Platform’s equity value at 4.91 trillion rupees and its enterprise value at 5.16 trillion rupees, the same valuation at which General Atlantic bought a stake in the unit just days earlier.

The deals will help the oil-to-telecoms giant meet its target of eliminating $21.4 billion in net debt this year. It also plans to sell $7 billion in new shares.

KKR, founded in 1976, has invested more than $30 billion in tech companies, including China’s ByteDance and Indonesian digital payments firm GoJek.

Tags: reliance industries, kkr, jio platforms, fundraising deal, digital platform, investment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From Business

RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das address press after govt's relief package. (PTI Photo)

RBI cuts repo rate, extends loan moratorium, projects negative GDP growth

Two months after all domestic and international flights were halted in India due to the coronavirus pandemic, 33 per cent domestic flights will restart May 25. (PTI Photo)

Domestic air travel open, conditions apply

Hong Kong stocks tumble, Asian shares lower as Beijing impose new security law. (AP Photo)

Hong Kong stocks tumble, Asian shares lower as Beijing impose new security law

Japan's exports plunged nearly 22 per cent in Apri. (AFP)

Recession-hit Japan's exports, imports fall due to pandemic

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

2

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

3

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

4

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

5

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham