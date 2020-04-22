Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020 | Last Update : 03:50 PM IST

Business, Companies

Facebook takes 5.7 billion dollar stake in Jio digital platforms

PTI
Published : Apr 22, 2020, 11:47 am IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2020, 11:47 am IST

The deal is one of the biggest foreign investments made in India and will give the US social media giant a 10-percent stake

Announcing the deal, Facebook said it wanted to link up the
 Announcing the deal, Facebook said it wanted to link up the "power of WhatsApp", its messaging subsidiary, with Jio

Facebook said on Wednesday it has taken a $5.7-billion stake in the Jio digital platforms business of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani.

The deal is one of the biggest foreign investments made in India and will give the US social media giant a 10-percent stake in Jio Platforms, part of Ambani's Reliance Industries empire, the two sides said.

Announcing the deal, Facebook said it wanted to link up the "power of WhatsApp", its messaging subsidiary, with Jio, which is taking a fast-growing share of the online sector to increase digital business. India is Facebook's biggest single market.

Tags: facebook, facebook india, facebook-jio partnership, jio digital

Latest From Business

The leading anti-TB drugs manufacturers at present having contract agreement with National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP) are Macleods and Lupin. PTI Photo

Union health ministry seeks a ban on anti-TB drug export

The Jio World Centre as seen during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai. PTI Photo

Jio-Facebook deal to focus on E-commerce in India: Mukesh Ambani

US benchmark oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery recovered. AP Photo to USD 1.10 a barrel

Sensex plunges 1,011 pts after oil price crash sparks global sell-off

Triumph's Bonneville range, which is also its highest selling, is already available in BS-VI variants

Triumph postpones price hike for BS6 to July amid pandemic

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham