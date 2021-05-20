Thursday, May 20, 2021 | Last Update : 01:31 PM IST

  Business   Companies  20 May 2021  Cipla launches RT-PCR test kit 'ViraGen' in India partnership with Ubio Biotech
Cipla launches RT-PCR test kit 'ViraGen' in India partnership with Ubio Biotech

PTI
Published : May 20, 2021, 12:42 pm IST
The company will commence supply of the COVID-19 virus detection kit from May 25, 2021

New Delhi: Drug major Cipla on Thursday announced the commercialisation of its RT-PCR test kit 'ViraGen' for COVID-19 in India, in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems.

"This launch will help address the current testing services and capacity issues while reaffirming the company's ongoing expansion in the diagnostic space," Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

 

The company will commence supply of the COVID-19 virus detection kit from May 25, 2021.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, said, Cipla has been working relentlessly to ensure accessibility to treatments in this fight against COVID-19. Guided by our core purpose of 'Caring for Life', this partnership will enable us to reach out to more people across the country at a crucial time like now.

ViraGen is Cipla's third offering in the COVID-19 testing segment.

