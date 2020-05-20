Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

Business, Companies

Ola decides to downsize and "let go" of 1,400 employees

PTI
Published : May 20, 2020, 2:25 pm IST
Updated : May 20, 2020, 2:25 pm IST

Revenues declined by 95 per cent in the last two months due to coronavirus pandemic

Ola to layoff 1,400 staff as COVID-19 pandemic hits revenues. (PTI Photo)
  Ola to layoff 1,400 staff as COVID-19 pandemic hits revenues. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Cab aggregator Ola is laying off 1,400 staff from rides, financial services and food business as revenues declined by 95 per cent in the last two months due to coronavirus pandemic, a note by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

In an email to employees, Aggarwal made it clear that the prognosis ahead for the business is "very unclear and uncertain" and the impact of this crisis is "definitely going to be long-drawn for us".

"The fallout of the virus has been very tough for our industry in particular. Our revenue has come down 95 per cent over the past 2 months. Most importantly, this crisis has affected the livelihoods of millions of our drivers and their families across India and our international geographies," he said.

The company has decided to downsize and "let go" of 1,400 employees, Aggarwal added.

