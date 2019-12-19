Airtel suspends voice, SMS, data in parts of Delhi following govt order

Internet was shut at ITO, one of the busiest areas of the capital housing media offices.

Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running," an Airtel customer care executive said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Voice, internet and SMS services was suspended in some parts of Delhi as per instructions from government authorities, said Airtel. Voice, internet and SMS services are currently suspended amid protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running, quoted news agency ANI.

"Voice, internet and SMS services are currently suspended in our location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running," an Airtel customer care executive said.

Internet was shut at ITO, one of the busiest areas of the capital housing media offices, and northeast Delhi, where violent protests took place in last few days in Seelampur and Brijpuri.

"...as per instructions from government authorities, Voice, internet and SMS services are currently suspended in your location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We're sorry about the inconvenience. Thanks for your support!" - this tweet was received by Danish Khan, who had tweeted to Airtel from northeast Delhi.

Subscribers who complained about call drops and the internet not working on Ashoka Road towards India Gate also received a similar response: "We're complying with instructions received from government authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi."