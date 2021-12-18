Eastern India gets a private jet club - Yaqoot Air Charter

The private jets will provide air strips in exotic locations that are usually not covered by regular airlines

Kolkata: A Kolkata-based young luxury consultant and an aviation veteran have ventured into what they claim to be eastern India’s first private jet club, Yaqoot Air Charter, to tap the market of ultra-wealthy air travel business. They are Sabeer Ahluwalia and Neil Shaw.

Mr Ahluwalia, a luxury consultant and a start-up accelerator, was into the corporate sales and marketing of top global automobile brands like Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Ducati and Audi earlier. Mr Shaw is a former director of RPSG Aviation company for almost a decade. He was responsible for chartering private jets and also acquisition of corporate jet aircraft.

According to them, their private jet club with modern facilities offers a range of private aircrafts best suited for various requirements including jet, turbo props, helicopters and also air ambulance for critical services.

The private jets will provide air strips in exotic locations that are usually not covered by regular airlines. A real value for time, the luxurious aircrafts allow customers to plan their trips as per flexibility, in addition to giving the benefits of privacy and accommodation to unwind or hold an important meeting. Also, it allows one to carry furry friends by following certain guidelines.

Mr Ahluwalia said, “Eastern India is still a virgin territory when it comes to private jet charter. Considering the market demand and immense growth potential of the sector, Yaqoot Air Charter is aimed to set new directions in the private jet industry. While most private charter companies work on an adhoc basis, our model works on an exclusive air club membership. We have strategic location advantages, and an increasing number of ultra high-net-worth individuals shall bolster this segment of aviation.”

Mr Shaw said, “Given the post pandemic scenario, people with remunerative income are preferring to fly on private jets as it’s the most safest, convenient and secure way to fly as only you and your associates are on board — avoiding large crowds, long delays and queues at commercial flights. We are glad to associate with Mr. Ahluwalia for this new venture where we will provide the next level of luxury and convenience to plan one’s air trips.”

Luxury travel of private jet planes has surpassed pre-COVID levels according to the latest market scenario. While leisure travel is essentially the driver for the increase in private jets, rise in corporate, personal urgency or election-related flying are playing significant roles to boost the sector. Sales of luxury goods are soaring in the eastern part of the country and a booming luxury appetite is evident in states of Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Patna along with some cities of North-East.