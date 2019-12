The NCLAT however stayed the operation of the order with respect to reinstatement for four weeks to allow Tatas to appeal.

Cyrus Mistry, a scion of wealthy Shapoorji Pallonji family, was in a coup removed as Chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a big win for Cyrus Mistry, the National Company Law Appelate Tribunal on Wednesday ordered restoration of him as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

NCLAT also held appointment of N Chandra as Executive Chairman illegal.