SC dismisses plea by PMC account holders over cash withdrawals

PTI
Published : Oct 18, 2019, 11:49 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2019, 11:49 am IST

Govt is aware of the seriousness of the situation and the ED is taking appropriate action against the culprit.

Petitioner can approach the high court concerned for appropriate relief, says Supreme Court. (Photo: PTI)
 Petitioner can approach the high court concerned for appropriate relief, says Supreme Court. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed on behalf of scam-hit PMC Bank account holders seeking lifting of restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on cash withdrawals.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "We are not inclined to entertain this petition under article 32 (writ jurisdiction). Petitioner can approach the high court concerned for appropriate relief".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government is aware of the seriousness of the situation and the Enforcement Directorate is taking appropriate action against the culprit.

Advocate Shashank Sudhi, appearing for petitioner Bejon Kumar Mishra, said he has filed the petition on behalf of 500 Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank account holders seeking lifting of restrictions imposed by the RBI on cash withdrawals.

