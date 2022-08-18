HAL to open office in Malaysia; Defence PSU eyes at South East Asian market

HAL had submitted a proposal to the Malaysian defence ministry in October of 2021 for supply of 18 FLIT LCAs

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited signed an MoU for establishing an office in Kuala Lumpur in presence of defence secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar. (Photo by arrangement)

Kolkata: Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is going to expand it's presence in Malaysia to bag overseas contracts from South East Asia. It has signed an MoU for establishing an office in Kuala Lumpur in presence of defence secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar.

The MoU was signed by HAL GM (Light Combat Aircraft) Mr Ravi K and Major (R) Mohd Husairi Bin Mat Zain of Forte Drus, the official representative of HAL in Malaysia. High Commissioner of India in Malaysia B. N. Reddy, additional secretary (defence production) Sanjay Jaju were present among others.

According to HAL, "The office in Malaysia will help HAL in tapping the new business opportunities for Fighter Lead-in Trainer (FLIT) LCA and other requirements of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) like Su-30 MKM and Hawk upgrades. It will reinforce commitment of India in supporting the Malaysian Defence Forces and industry for sustainable aerospace and defence landscape in Malaysia."

HAL had submitted a proposal to the Malaysian defence ministry in October of 2021 for supply of 18 FLIT LCAs against a global tender issued by RMAF. The final winner of the tender is expected to be declared soon by Malaysian authorities. LCA Tejas stands a fair chance of selection in the bid as it meets all the parameters sought by RMAF.

Further, being one of the largest producers of Russian origin Su-30 aircraft, HAL has capabilities to extend the required support to RMAF for Su-30 MKM fleet which is facing low serviceability issues due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

HAL can also support RMAF for upgrading their Hawk fleet as well. Other HAL platforms like HTT-40, Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) etc., have the potential to be inducted by RMAF in future.

Considering the above factors, HAL’s office in Kuala Lumpur will take up market promotion of HAL’s range of products and services not only in Malaysia but in the entire South East Asia. The office will also contribute in increasing serviceability of existing platforms being operated by RMAF and for neighbouring Air Forces in the region.