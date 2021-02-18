Thursday, Feb 18, 2021 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

  Business   Companies  18 Feb 2021  Job prospects look up for freshers: Survey
Business, Companies

Job prospects look up for freshers: Survey

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANGEETHA G
Published : Feb 18, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2021, 9:07 am IST

Information technology, telecommunications, e-commerce and technology start-ups seem to be the leaders in terms of hiring intent

Bengaluru has the highest proportion of employers–41 per cent, followed by Mumbai at 29 per cent and Delhi 24 per cent (AFP)
 Bengaluru has the highest proportion of employers–41 per cent, followed by Mumbai at 29 per cent and Delhi 24 per cent (AFP)

CHENNAI: Job prospects of freshers have started brightening up. Around 15 per cent companies, especially those in the technology space, have indicated plans to hire freshers, which is up from 6 per cent and 9 per cent during the pandemic.


During the lock-down and unlock phases the intent to hire freshers among companies had dipped to the lows of 6 per cent and 9 per cent respectively. This, however, has improved to 15 per cent for February-April 2021. This, however, is nowhere near the prepandemic levels when 38 per cent companies had the intent to hire, finds a report by Teamlease Services. Bengaluru has the highest proportion of employers–41 per cent— who have an intent to hire, followed by Mumbai at 29 per cent and Delhi 24 per cent. The report analyses insights gathered from 815 employers, across 18 sectors and 14 cities in India.

 


Information technology, telecommunications, e-commerce and technology start-ups seem to be the leaders in terms of hiring intent. Some of the jobs which need fresh
hands include business development—sales pro-fessionals, graphic designers, digital marketing associates, content writers and web developers. For these
jobs, employers expect freshers to possess domain skills like spreadsheet skills,
product/service marketing, data analytics, web development and mobile app development.

Hence, most popular courses freshers can take up to improve their employability are of auto-mation, software development and graphics design. “For the period February-April, 2021, freshers hiring intent has improved by 2.5 times from the
lockdown period...what stood out was the growing focus on specialised skills that employers expect from fresh job entrants,” said Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO,
TeamLease EdTech.

 

Tags: jobs, jobs in post-pandemic world jobs in post-pandemic world, employers hiring freshers, scope for freshers

Latest From Business

In total, 28 memoranda Zof understanding, cumulative investment were signed between the companies and the Government of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (Twitter@TataCompanies)

Tata Electronics to set up component-making plant in TN

The firm is st to commence its manufacturing efforts with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology (AFP)

Amazon to make Fire TV sticks in India

The partnership will empower Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in digitizing their operations (Twitter@Razorpay)

Mastercard partners with Razorpay to drive digital payments acceptance by small businesses

Union Finance Miniter Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Govt to bring amendments to two Acts to enable privatisation of PSU banks

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham