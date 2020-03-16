Monday, Mar 16, 2020 | Last Update : 03:50 PM IST

Airlines will soon go bankrupt over coronavirus: CAPA

Published : Mar 16, 2020, 2:33 pm IST
Across the world,airlines announced drastic reduction in their operations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

Due to the Coronavirus Lufthansa had to cancel half of its flights. (IMAGE- AP/PTI)
New Delhi: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most airlines in the world will be bankrupt by the end of May and only a coordinated government and industry action right now can avoid the catastrophe, said global aviation consultancy firm CAPA in a note on monday.

“As the impact of the coronavirus and multiple government travel reactions sweep through our world, many airlines have probably already been driven into technical bankruptcy, or are at least substantially in breach of debt covenants,” it stated.

Across the world, airlines have announced drastic reduction in their operations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines stated on Sunday that it would be grounding 300 aircraft in its fleet and reduce flights by 40 per cent.

The US has suspended all tourist visas for people belonging to the European Union, the UK and Ireland. Similarly, the Indian government has suspended all tourist visas and e-visas granted on or before March 11.

CAPA, in its note on monday, said, “By the end of May-2020, most airlines in the world will be bankrupt. Coordinated government and industry action is needed - now - if catastrophe is to be avoided.”

Cash reserves are running down quickly as fleets are grounded and “what flights there are operate much less than half full”, it added.

“Forward bookings are far outweighed by cancellations and each time there is a new government recommendation it is to discourage flying. Demand is drying up in ways that are completely unprecedented. Normality is not yet on the horizon,” it said.

India's largest airline IndiGo which has around 260 planes in its fleet said on thursday that it has seen a decline of 15-20 per cent in daily bookings in the last few days.

The low-cost carrier had stated that it expects its quarterly earnings to be materially impacted due to such decline.

