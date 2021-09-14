Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021 | Last Update : 04:21 PM IST

Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta resigns

Gaurav Gupta's exit comes days after Zomato decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17

Gaurav Gupta was designated as a co-founder in 2019, and headed the supply function at Zomato. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta has resigned from the company, sources told PTI. Gupta was designated as a co-founder in 2019, and headed the supply function at Zomato. The response from the company could not be obtained at the time of filing the story.

Gupta's exit comes days after Zomato decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17, mainly due to gaps in order fulfilment, leading to poor customer experience.

 

