Dr Reddy's announces launch of Sputnik vaccine in Indian market

Hyderabad: Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Friday that the first consignment of imported doses of Sputnik V vaccine that landed in India on May 1 received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh on May 13.

As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has started and the first dose was administered here today.

Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months, the company said in a statement.

Subsequently, the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will start from Indian manufacturing partners. The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at Rs 948 plus 5 per cent GST per dose with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins.

The company is working closely with its six manufacturing partners to fulfill regulatory requirements to ensure a smooth and timely supply.

Dr Reddy's said it will work closely with stakeholders in the government and private sector to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort.

This is a reaffirmation of the company's commitment to explore every avenue in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With the rising cases in India, vaccination is our most effective tool in our battle against Covid-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe," said G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director.