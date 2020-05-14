Thursday, May 14, 2020 | Last Update : 08:07 PM IST

Business, Companies

Vizag gas leak: LG Chem transport Styrene Monomer inventory to South Korea

PTI
Published : May 14, 2020, 3:52 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2020, 3:52 pm IST

The company would continue to work with government agencies to ensure all possible support for bereaved families and victims

LG Chem begins transportation of Styrene Monomer inventory to South Korea. (PTI Photo)
  LG Chem begins transportation of Styrene Monomer inventory to South Korea. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: LG Chem on Thursday said following the gas leak at its Visakhapatnam polymers plant, the company has started support measures and has begun the transportation of the Styrene Monomer inventory to South Korea to eliminate all risks factors.

The company would continue to work with government agencies to ensure all possible support for bereaved families and victims, LG Polymers, a step-down firm of LG Chem, said in a statement.

"We confirm the status-quo of the plant remains completely controlled by all measures. We have begun the transportation of the Styrene Monomer (SM) inventory within the plant as well as in the styrene tanks at the port by vessels to South Korea to prevent and eliminate all risks factors," the statement said.

The South Korean chemicals giant has sent an eight-member team from Seoul to investigate the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident and rehabilitate the victims of the tragedy that killed at least 11 people and forced the evacuation of thousands.

"The team of production, environment, and safety experts are currently investigating the cause of the incident and already supporting responsible rehabilitation which is their main objective," the statement said.

Furthermore, the team is working closely with related authorities to analyze the cause of the incident, prevent a recurrence, and support damage recovery in a prompt and expedient manner, it added.

On the support measures, the company said a special task force is currently supporting the bereaved victims and families and visiting them at the hospitals and their homes.

Besides, food and medical services have been organized for the returning residents. Various support activities such as supplying medical and household goods and sanitation of homes will be continued, it said.

"We assure everyone we will do our best to resolve the situation and prevent any incident in the future," the company said.

The company further said that "our teams will carry out mid-to-long-term Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects that can contribute to the local community based on suggestions of the residents.

Tags: lg chem, gas leak, visakhapatnam, polymers plant, support measures, transportation, styrene monomer inventory, south korea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

