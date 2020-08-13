Thursday, Aug 13, 2020 | Last Update : 12:08 PM IST

140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
  Business   Companies  13 Aug 2020  India's cheapest remdesivir version launched by Zydus Cadila at Rs 2,800 per vial
Business, Companies

India's cheapest remdesivir version launched by Zydus Cadila at Rs 2,800 per vial

REUTERS
Published : Aug 13, 2020, 11:01 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2020, 11:01 am IST

The drug will be sold under the brand name Remdac to government and private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

Zydus Cadila launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir in India. (Photo- Twitter)
  Zydus Cadila launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir in India. (Photo- Twitter)

BENGALURU: Zydus Cadila on Thursday launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir in India to treat COVID-19 following reports of shortages at hospitals in the world’s third-worst hit nation.

Zydus has priced it at 2,800 rupees ($37.44) per 100mg vial. It will be sold under the brand name Remdac to government and private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, the company said in a regulatory filing.

 

Officials in some Indian states had a few weeks ago complained of supply issues, but a top executive at drugmaker Cipla Ltd had earlier this week said the supplies were stabilising.

Zydus is the fifth company to launch a copy of the antiviral in India after privately held Hetero Labs Ltd, Cipla, Mylan NV and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Gilead has also entered into licensing agreements with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Syngene International Ltd to make remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries, including India.

India has reported a daily jump of more than 50,000 coronavirus infections for two weeks, with total cases as of Wednesday at 2.33 million.

 

Tags: zydus cadila, gilead sciences, antiviral drug, remdesivir, india, covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From Business

China is extending an anti-dumping tariff on a fibre optic product made in India. (AP Photo)

China increases anti-dumping tariff on Indian fibre optic product for 5 years

Britain’s Finance minister Rishi Sunak said that hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs, and sadly in the coming months many more will. (AP Photo)

UK economy slips into recession with record 20.4% contraction, job loss fears mount

Medical technology company to invest Rs 1200 crores in Telangana. (Photo-Twitter)

Medtronic to invest Rs 1,200 crore to expand Hyderabad R&D center

Tax authorities raids Chinese entities for money laundering. (PTI Photo)

I-T Department raids premises of Chinese entities in money laundering case

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham