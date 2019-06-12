Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

Business, Companies

Indiabulls moves SC for listing of plea against it alleging misappropriation of funds

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2019, 11:46 am IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd has incurred loss of around Rs 7,000 crore of its market share.

The bench said it would take a decision during the course of the day about listing of the plea.
 The bench said it would take a decision during the course of the day about listing of the plea.

New Delhi: The Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent listing of a plea filed against it in which it has been alleged that the company misappropriated Rs 98,000 crore of public money.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the company, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a vacation bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi. Singhvi told the bench that frivolous allegations have been levelled against the company in the petition and the plea was leaked to the media.

He said that due to the media reports regarding filing of the petition against the company, IHFL, has incurred loss of around Rs 7,000 crore of its market share. The bench said it would take a decision during the course of the day about listing of the plea.

Tags: indiabulls, funds, supreme court, debt
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

The Ciaz received a new 1.5-litre DDiS diesel engine recently.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz petrol to get BS6 update

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be bigger in size than the existing version.

2020 Mahindra Scorpio spied; looks bigger than before

More than 1.2 crore merchants across the country already accept payments through Paytm QR.

Paytm to invest Rs 250 crore to expand Paytm QR

On June 7, the infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro announced a Rs 5,030-crore open offer to acquire an additional 31 per cent stake in mid-tier IT company Mindtree at a price of Rs 980 per share.

Mindtree independent directors say L&T's offer price at Rs 980/share is reasonable

MOST POPULAR

1

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai to be part of the show?

2

Do people seek a certain ‘type’ of life partner?

3

ICC CWC'19: Team India enjoys the Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' in England

4

Latest Google Pixel 4 renders show under-display camera

5

Kohli only Indian in Forbes list of highest-paid athletes; drops down to number 100

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham