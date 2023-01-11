Auto Expo 2023 kicks off, Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX'

This Concept SUV eVX is slated to hit the Indian market by 2025

PUNE: India's flagship motor show Auto Expo 2023 kicked off on Wednesday in Delhi, after a three-year gap, with the global unveiling of Maruti Suzuki’s concept electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023.

With this, India’s biggest carmaker, has reinforced its vision of developing sustainable powertrain systems through continuous technological development and innovation.

This Concept SUV eVX is slated to hit the Indian market by 2025.

The Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan. It will be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range on single charge.

“We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority," Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said.

"We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees (Rs 10,000 crore) in the production of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and their batteries,” he said.