Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023 | Last Update : 10:35 PM IST

  Business   Companies  11 Jan 2023  Auto Expo 2023 kicks off, Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX'
Business, Companies

Auto Expo 2023 kicks off, Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX'

THE ASIAN AGE. | MICHAEL GONSALVES
Published : Jan 11, 2023, 1:06 pm IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2023, 1:06 pm IST

This Concept SUV eVX is slated to hit the Indian market by 2025

Maruti Suzuki’s concept electric SUV eVX launched at Auto Expo 2023. (Photo by arrangement)
 Maruti Suzuki’s concept electric SUV eVX launched at Auto Expo 2023. (Photo by arrangement)

PUNE: India's flagship motor show Auto Expo 2023 kicked off on Wednesday in Delhi, after a three-year gap, with the global unveiling of Maruti Suzuki’s concept electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023.

With this, India’s biggest carmaker, has reinforced its vision of developing sustainable powertrain systems through continuous technological development and innovation.

This Concept SUV eVX is slated to hit the Indian market by 2025.

The Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan. It will be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range on single charge.

“We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority," Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said.

"We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees (Rs 10,000 crore) in the production of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and their batteries,” he said.

Tags: maruti suzuki, electric suv, auto expo 2023
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From Business

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday directed Google to pay 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337.76-crore penalty imposed on the tech giant by fair trade regulator CCI. (AP)

NCLAT directs Google to pay 10% of Rs 1,337.76 cr penalty; admits appeal for hearing

India's services industry witnessed activity increase at the fastest pace in six months during the final month of 2022. (Representational image: PTI)

India's services sector growth hits 6-month high in December on strong demand

With the sharp upturn in industrial output in India, the manufacturing PMI scaled a new high of 57.8 in the month of December in 26 months.. (Representational image: AFP)

India's mfg PMI hits 13-month high in Dec on rise in new orders, strong demand

Elon Musk (AP file image)

Musk to resign as Twitter CEO once he finds 'someone foolish' enough as successor

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham