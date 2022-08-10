Ras Al-Khaimah is IndiGo's 100th destination

The Indian private airline will start new direct flights between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah from September 22

Kolkata: IndiGo on Wednesday announced Ras Al-Khaimah as its 100th destination in it's 6E network. The Indian private airline will start new direct flights between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah from September 22.

Ras Al-Khaimah, which is the sixth populous city of the United Arab Emirates, was named as Gulf Tourism Capital for 2020 and 2021 by Gulf Cooperation Council. Some of it's tourist destinations are Sunset at Jebel Jais, Zipline Down Jebel Jais’ slope, Dhayah Fort, National Museum, Khatt Springs amongst others. The city is also a popular destination for leisure travellers, destination weddings and incentives targeting the MICE segment.

IndiGo Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said, “We are pleased to announce our entry into the fourth Emirate with Ras Al-Khaimah as our 26th international and 100th overall destination. These new flights will cater to the high demand for travel to Ras Al Khaimah with India being the third largest international source market for the city in 2021, and traffic expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this year.”

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport CEO Atanasios Titonis said, “Our team along with IndiGo’s team have been working several months together to achieve this main step for our airport and to boost tourism for Ras Al Khaimah as an Emirate. We envisage a huge array of opportunities coming in from the Indian subcontinent with the start of this operation as Mumbai is a major airline hub and it can further connect our passengers to several destinations within India and also other international destinations served by IndiGo.”

Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of The Department of Civil Aviation Ras Al Khaimah and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport said: “Ras Al Khaimah International Airport’s partnership with IndiGo airlines is a significant step forward in getting back to a normal footing post the pandemic. We welcome them wholeheartedly and we are enthusiastic to address the increased passenger flow from the Indian subcontinent. Ras Al Khaimah’s thriving tourism and industrial sector will benefit from this connectivity and I am confident that this partnership will prove to be an important piece in our ongoing expansion strategy for the airport.”