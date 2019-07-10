-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 11:25 AM IST

Business, Companies

‘Paan ki dukaan managed better’: IndiGo promoters’ spat out in open

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 10:46 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 10:46 am IST

After Gangwal wrote to the board seeking an extraordinary general meeting, Bhatia, on June 12, opposed the proposal.

Rakesh Gangwal has sought markets regulator Sebi’s intervention to address the problems.
 Rakesh Gangwal has sought markets regulator Sebi’s intervention to address the problems.

New Delhi: Differences between the promoters of the country’s largest airline IndiGo came into public on Tuesday with Rakesh Gangwal alleging serious governance lapses by co-founder Rahul Bhatia who had earlier termed his demands as unreasonable.

With the issues brewing for nearly a year, Gangwal has sought markets regulator Sebi’s intervention to address the problems.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent form of IndiGo, said its board of directors has received a letter from Gangwal and Sebi has also sought a response on the letter.

The markets regulator has been probing the matter since reports surfaced about differences between the promoters in May, sources said.

“Sebi has in the meantime asked the company to give its response to this letter by July 19, 2019, with which the company will comply,” the filing said.

Alleging that the company has “started veering off” from the core principles and values of governance, Gangwal has said that even a “paan ki dukaan” (betel shop) would have managed matters with more grace.

Flagging concerns about certain questionable Related Party Transactions (RPTs), Gangwal said the shareholders’ agreement provides his long-time friend Bhatia unusual controlling rights over IndiGo.

“Beyond just questionable Related Party Transactions, various fundamental governance norms and laws are not being adhered to and this is inevitably going to lead to unfortunate outcomes, unless effective measures are taken today,” the letter said.

Gangwal and his affiliates have around 37 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation while Bhatia and his affiliates (IGE Group) have about 38 per cent.

After Gangwal wrote to the board seeking an extraordinary general meeting, Bhatia, on June 12, opposed the proposal.

Bhatia wrote to the board alleging that the genesis of Gangwals’ angst was his “hurt ego” and refusal of IGE Group to entertain his “unreasonable demands”.

In the June 12 letter, Bhatia alleged that Gangwal had an hidden agenda and had made a package proposal and was not willing to discuss the RPT issue in isolation.

IndiGo is the country’s largest airline with a market share of 49 per cent at the end of May. 

The carrier has more than 200 planes and operates around 1,400 flights daily.

Already, the aviation industry is grappling with multiple headwinds, including the shuttering of once-storied Jet Airways due to cash crunch.

Rooted in a deep trust built over a decade-long friendship and no desire to have any meaningful control of the company, Gangwal said he had entered into a shareholders’ agreement that provides Bhatia unusual controlling rights over IndiGo.

The IGE Group’s rights include those to appoint three out of six directors, nominate and appoint Chairman, CEO, President as well as a voting arrangement that requires Gangwal and his affiliates to vote alongside the Group on appointment of directors, as per the letter.

“While we aren’t questioning the independence of the current Chairman in his decision making, we are questioning the designation of such an individual as ‘independent’.

“The process of appointing an Independent Chairman at IndiGo is the classic ‘Hobson’s choice’ and a sophisticated way to circumvent Sebi rules...,” the letter said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gangwal said his letter lists out certain serious concerns regarding governance matters at IndiGo.

“We are big believers in the long-term potential of IndiGo and its business and operational model.

“However, we also firmly believe that IndiGo can only realise its true potential and be a world class company if it has both - a world class business and operational model as well as world class governance standards,” the statement said.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal among others.

Gangwal has been seeking an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to put in place reasonable procedures and safeguards with respect to related party transactions with Bhatia and his affiliates.

Among the issues flagged by him are that various RPTs with the IGE Group were executed without seeking the audit committee’s approval and without seeking competitive bids from third parties, and non-appointment of an independent woman director.

Gangwal has also sent a separate letter, including attachments and information sources, to the Sebi.

The company is chaired by former Sebi chief M Damodaran. Apart from Gangwal, Bhatia and his wife Rohini Bhatia, former World Bank executive Anupam Khanna and chartered accountant Anil Parashar are board members.

IndiGo went for initial public offer in 2015.

Tags: indigo, rakesh gangwal, rahul bhatia, sebi, promoters, board of directors
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal

Deposit Rs 18,000 cr and you're free to go abroad: HC to Naresh Goyal

The company's co-promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia are locked in a bitter battle, with the former seeking intervention of markets regulator Sebi to address the problems.

IndiGo shares plunge 10 per cent in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, inched up 0.02 per cent to 97.51.

Rupee falls 16 paise against dollar in early trade

The broader Nifty shed 5.70 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 11,551.70.

Sensex, Nifty start on a choppy note; TCS shares fall

MOST POPULAR

1

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over spat with reporter

2

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

3

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

4

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

5

Book Review: Where will man take us? A bold story of the man technology is creating

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham