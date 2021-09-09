Thursday, Sep 09, 2021 | Last Update : 04:46 PM IST

  Business   Companies  09 Sep 2021  Google brings accelerator programme for digital news startups in India
Business, Companies

Google brings accelerator programme for digital news startups in India

PTI
Published : Sep 9, 2021, 3:28 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2021, 3:28 pm IST

The 16-week programme is tailored to the needs of startup newsrooms in India

Google said it has added support for four new languages - Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. (Photo: AFP/File)
 Google said it has added support for four new languages - Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: Google on Thursday announced an accelerator programme 'GNI Startups Lab India' for independent local or single-subject journalism organisations in the country.

Under its Google News Initiative (GNI), the tech giant will offer a four-month programme that "seeks to help independent local or single-subject journalism organisations find a pathway to financial and operational sustainability through intensive coaching, skills training and other support".

 

Created in partnership with Echos (a global innovation lab) and DIGIPUB News India Foundation, the GNI Startups Lab India programme will support high-quality reporting for local and underserved communities, Google said in a blog post.

It added that news startups publishing in all Indian languages can apply for the programme. Applications are open until October 18, 2021, and 10 independent digital news publishers will be selected to participate in the first cohort in India.

Access to trustworthy information is vital for all components of a thriving democracy, Google said.

"Through the years, we have kept up consistent efforts to help with continued access to quality journalism, contributing to the sustainability of news organisations, supporting emerging news business models and enabling newsrooms to engage their readers in new ways through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond," it added.

 

The 16-week programme is tailored to the needs of startup newsrooms in India and participants will benefit from Echos' experience in supporting media startups and DIGIPUB's network and community with workshops as well as coaching.

In May, Google had announced the expansion of Google News Showcase, its online experience and its licensing programme to support news organisations and readers, to India.

Google said it has added support for four new languages - Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu - in addition to English and Hindi in the dedicated News Showcase panels in Google News and on Discover.

This will help more readers get access to quality news in their languages.

 

With the addition of these new languages and new partners today, it has now onboarded more than 50 partners, representing more than 70 publications.

Tags: google, google news, google news initiative
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Volatility was higher on Tuesday due to mixed global cues. (Photo: PTI/File)

Market to stay range-bound

The guidelines extend the tokenisation guidelines to every device that connects with the internet. (Photo: DC Image/File)

Tokenisation must from January; RBI tweaks guidelines

The survey analysed data from 1,300 companies. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Salary hikes to keep pre-Covid range next year

Fada first raised the demand-supply mismatch in January ’21 due to shortage of semi-conductors in a few brands. (Photo: AP/File)

Auto dealers see shortage of popular models this season

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham