Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022 | Last Update : 02:57 PM IST

  Business   Companies  09 Mar 2022  Sebi approves LIC draft papers; clears decks for mega IPO
Business, Companies

Sebi approves LIC draft papers; clears decks for mega IPO

PTI
Published : Mar 9, 2022, 2:47 pm IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2022, 2:47 pm IST

The IPO is offer for sale (OFS) by Government of India and there will be no fresh issue of shares by LIC

The LIC IPO would be the biggest IPO in the history of Indian stock market. (Photo: PTI)
 The LIC IPO would be the biggest IPO in the history of Indian stock market. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has given approval to mega IPO proposal of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to help the government mobilise about Rs 63,000 crore to meet the disinvestment target for the current fiscal year, sources said.

Sebi has given its nod to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by LIC on February 13, 2022, sources said.

 

The go-ahead from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come in less than a month, fastest ever to any company.

Going by the DRHP, the initial public offering (IPO) would see sale of 31.6 crore shares or 5 per cent stake of the government. Also employees and policyholders of the insurance behemoth would get a discount over the floor price.

LIC's embedded value, which is a measure of the consolidated shareholders' value in an insurance company, has been pegged at about Rs 5.4 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021, by international actuarial firm Milliman Advisors.

Although the DRHP does not disclose the market valuation of LIC, as per industry standards, it would be about 3 times the embedded value or around Rs 16 lakh crore.

 

The IPO is offer for sale (OFS) by Government of India and there will be no fresh issue of shares by LIC. The government holds 100 per cent stake or over 632.49 crore shares in LIC. The face value of shares is Rs 10 apiece.

The LIC IPO would be the biggest IPO in the history of Indian stock market and once listed, LIC's market valuation would be comparable to top companies like RIL and TCS. So far, the amount mobilised from IPO of Paytm in 2021 was the largest ever at Rs 18,300 crore, followed by Coal India (2010) at nearly Rs 15,500 crore and Reliance Power (2008) at Rs 11,700 crore.

As per norms, up to 5 per cent of the issue size can be reserved for employees and up to 10 per cent for policyholders. The IPO of LIC is expected by March and the proceeds would be crucial to meet the revised disinvestment target of Rs 78,000 crore for the current fiscal year.

 

So far, the government has raised Rs 12,030 crore through CPSE disinvestment and Air India strategic sale this fiscal year.

LIC share capital was raised from Rs 100 crore to Rs 6,325 crore during September last year to help facilitate the IPO. Last month, LIC reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,437 crore for the first half of 2021-22 as compared with Rs 6.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Its new business premium growth rate stood at 554.1 per cent in the first half of 2021-22, compared with 394.76 per cent during the year-ago period.

There are currently 24 life insurance companies in India, with LIC being the sole public player. The size of the Indian life insurance industry was Rs 6.2 lakh crore on a total-premium basis in fiscal 2021, up from Rs 5.7 lakh crore in fiscal 2020.

 

Tags: life insurance corporation (lic), life insurance corporation of india (lic), lic ipo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

In spite of a correction of around 17 per cent from the peak in Sesnex and Nifty, the FPIs continue to sell since market sentiments have been impacted globally by the uncertainty triggered by the war and the surge in crude, said V. K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services. — Representational image/DC

FPIs sell Rs 1-L cr equities in 2022

The total credit card spends for the industry declined 7 per cent MoM in January to Rs 88,040 crore. The spends had grown 5 per cent MoM to Rs 94,200 crore in December 2021. — Representational image/DC

Credit card spends, transactions decline in January

Russia's MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, which operates mines in Siberia, supplies about 17 per cent of the world's so-called

LME shuts nickel market over price-surge; MCX may follow suit

At present, efficient access to UPI is available on smartphones. UPI can be accessed through NUUP (National Unified USSD Platform) using the short code of *99#. But this option is cumbersome and not popular. — PTI

RBI launches UPI for feature-phone users

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham