Friday, Oct 08, 2021 | Last Update : 06:48 PM IST

  Business   Companies  08 Oct 2021  Tata Sons wins bid for acquiring national carrier Air India at Rs 18,000 cr
Business, Companies

Tata Sons wins bid for acquiring national carrier Air India at Rs 18,000 cr

ANI
Published : Oct 8, 2021, 4:57 pm IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2021, 4:57 pm IST

Tata Sons were up against Spicejet promoter Ajay Singh-led consortium who had bid Rs 15,100 crore

The total debt of Air India as of August 31 stands at Rs 61,562 crore. (PTI Image)
 The total debt of Air India as of August 31 stands at Rs 61,562 crore. (PTI Image)

New Delhi: Tata Sons has won the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India for Rs 18,000 crore, the government said on Friday.

The transaction will be completed by December 2021, informed Department of Investment and Public Asset Management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

 

The bid was filed by Tata Sons wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd.

Tata Sons were up against Spicejet promoter Ajay Singh-led consortium who had bid Rs 15,100 crore.

The total debt of Air India as of August 31 stands at Rs 61,562 crore.

Air India's reserve price was fixed after the bids were called to ensure that the bidders do not get to know about the reserve price prior to their bidding. It ensured utmost confidentiality when it comes to the reserve price.

The government will divest its 100 per cent stake in Air India, Air India Express and 50 per cent stake in ground handling company AISATS.

Tags: tata sons, air india, air india disinvestment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

State-owned fuel retailers have since Wednesday started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers. (Photo: PTI/File)

Petrol, diesel price hiked again

This is the eighth time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained status quo. (Photo: AA/File)

RBI maintains status quo for 8th time; retains repo rate at 4 per cent

The government hopes the venture will generate one lakh direct and two lakh indirect employment per park. (Representional Image)

Textile parks to get over Rs 4,400 crore incentives

Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said. (Representatonal Image: PTI)

LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham