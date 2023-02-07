Boeing to focus on local industry growth at Aero India 2023

Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023 | Last Update : 05:51 PM IST

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 7, 2023, 1:42 pm IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2023, 1:42 pm IST

Aero India 2023 will be held at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru from February 13-17

US aviation giant, Boeing, will focus its presence at Aero India 2023 on investments in growing local services and capabilities (Image credit: Twitter)
Kolkata: US aviation giant, Boeing, will focus its presence at Aero India 2023 on investments in growing local services and capabilities, workforce development and partnerships to support India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

A key strategic goal for Boeing in India is to strengthen and leverage local talent and its growing network of more than 300 supplier partners. Aero India 2023 will be held at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru from February 13-17.

Boeing India president Salil Gupte said, “The Indian aerospace and defence industry is poised for growth and offers significant opportunities for Boeing with our proven portfolio of products and services. Boeing is committed to supporting and enabling this progress with a vision to bring the best of Boeing to India and take the best of India to the world.”

Boeing’s exhibit at Hall A, USA Pavilion (A7.2 – A6. 3) is built around the theme of “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities,” highlighting local partnerships and investments in India. The exhibit will also feature a range of advanced products including the F/A-18 Super Hornet, P-8I, CH-47 Chinook, 737, 787 Dreamliner and 777X. Visitors will be able to experience the AH-64 Apache simulator and learn more the combat helicopter’s capabilities and a wide range of missions.

During the show Boeing will meet with customers and industry partners to discuss India’s future aviation, defence, and security requirements, focusing on in-country manufacturing, leveraging engineering and research talent, and strengthening local partnerships, technologies, services, world-class sustainment, and training capabilities.

The joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) recently delivered the first fuselage for six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters ordered by the Indian Army from its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad. TBAL has produced and supplied Boeing’s Apache final assembly plant in Mesa, Arizona with over 190 fuselages.

Boeing is expanding its support for local customers in India by establishing an ecosystem of comprehensive support packages and indigenous maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities with partners through the Boeing India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) program. This all forms part of Boeing’s commitment to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

India presently operates 11 C-17s aircrafts, 22 AH-64 Apache (with six more on order) helicopters, 15 CH-47 Chinook helicopters, 12 P-8Is aircrafts, three VVIP aircrafts, and two Head of State aircrafts. In addition, more than 150 Boeing airplanes, including the Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX, 757, 777, and 787 Dreamliner, are operated by India’s leading commercial airlines.

