Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 11:08 AM IST

Business, Companies

MTNL employees stage protest for non-payment of salary, pension

PTI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 9:57 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 9:57 am IST

Around 8,000 employees of MTNL staged protest demanding the immediate release of the salary.

MTNL said that the company is trying to pay at least one month's salary by the end of this week.
 MTNL said that the company is trying to pay at least one month's salary by the end of this week.

New Delhi: Thousands of employees of debt-ridden telecom firm MTNL staged a protest outside the telecommunications ministry on Monday demanding the immediate release of salary and pensions pending for the last two months, a union leader said.

The employees are demanding release of salary and pay revision before the government brings in the proposal of a voluntary retirement scheme, MTNL executives' association general secretary V K Tomar, who is also the chairman of forum of MTNL Unions and Associations, told PTI.

"The intention of the government and management is not right. They are demoralising employees by not paying them the salary in time. The salary is being delayed since February. Now, we have not received salary for June and July," he claimed.

Around 8,000 employees of MTNL staged protest demanding the immediate release of the salary, he said.

"We met joint secretary at the Department of Telecommunications and requested for a meeting with the secretary to discuss their plan for MTNL employees. We will continue to stage protest till our issues are not resolved," Tomar said.

An official source at MTNL said that the company is trying to pay at least one month's salary by the end of this week.

MTNL has around 22,000 employees and monthly salary expense of the company is around Rs 160 crore.

MTNL's consolidated loss widened to about Rs 3,388 crore for the full year ended March 2019 from Rs 2,970.9 crore in 2017-18. Revenue from operations during the same period fell over 15 per cent to Rs 2,085.41 crore.

Retired employees of MTNL also joined the protest.

"MTNL has not paid General Provident Fund (GPF) to retired employees since January though they earn interest on it. We have demanded that GPF should be released without delay," SS Nanda, general secretary, Retired telecom officers welfare association Delhi said.

Tags: mtnl, employees, wages, pension, protest, salary
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equity market supported the domestic unit.

Rupee rises 26 paise against US dollar in early trade

The broader NSE Nifty was quoting 68.65 points, or 0.63 per cent, up at 10,931.25.

Sensex rebounds over 200 points; Nifty above 10,900

In case of allotment of blocks for PSUs, five coal mines are for power sector, nine for sale of coal and one for iron and steel.

Govt begins process to auction 27 coal mines

RCom announced completion of sale of its media convergence nodes and related infrastructure assets, worth Rs 2,000 crore to Jio. (Photo: AFP)

Jio, Airtel to bid for RCom's physical assets

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple is planning something huge behind the scenes

2

iPhone XR 128GB price slashed; grab Apple’s latest flagship at Rs 16,901 off

3

Video: Brazilian gang leader tries to escape jail dressed as his 19-year-old daughter

4

Sensational Apple leak confirms depressing new iPhone

5

Surat school created special human chain to celebrate abrogation of Article 370

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham