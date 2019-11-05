Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 07:33 PM IST

Business, Companies

Withdrawal limit for PMC Bank depositors raised to Rs 50,000

PTI
Published : Nov 5, 2019, 6:30 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2019, 6:30 pm IST

With the above relaxation, more than 78 per cent of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance.

The RBI has also been decided to allow the depositors to withdraw from the PMC Bank's own ATMs within the prescribed limit of Rs 50,000. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The RBI has also been decided to allow the depositors to withdraw from the PMC Bank's own ATMs within the prescribed limit of Rs 50,000. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: In further relief to customers of scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday enhanced the withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 per account from Rs 40,000 earlier.

In September, the RBI had put restrictions on PMC for six months and allowed depositors to withdraw up to Rs 1,000 of their total balance. Since then the RBI has been raising the withdrawal limit.

The depositors can now withdraw up to Rs 50,000 in one or multiple tranches till the RBI restrictions are in place.

This is the fourth time the regulator has increased the withdrawal limit since it clamped down on PMC Bank on September 23, capping withdrawals at Rs 1,000 per customer, which led to a lot of distress and criticism. Last month the limit was enhanced to Rs 40,000 per account.

"The RBI, after reviewing the bank's liquidity position and its ability to pay its depositors has decided to further enhance the limit for withdrawal to Rs 50,000, inclusive of Rs 40,000 allowed earlier," the central bank said in a statement.

With the above relaxation, more than 78 per cent of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance.

The RBI has also been decided to allow the depositors to withdraw from the bank's own ATMs within the prescribed limit of Rs 50,000.

"This is expected to ease the process of withdrawals," it added.

The Reserve Bank further said it was closely monitoring the position and will continue to take further steps as are necessary to safeguard the interest of the depositors of the bank.

Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, which is among the top 10 urban cooperative banks, was placed under an RBI administrator on September 23 for six months due to massive under-reporting of dud loans.

The bank, over a long period of time, had given over Rs 6,500 crore in loans to HDIL, which is 73 per cent of its total advances, and which has turned sour with a shift in the fortunes of the now bankrupt company.

Its total loans stand at Rs 8,880 crore and the deposits at over Rs 11,610 crore. There have been massive protests across city from the depositors following the RBI action.

Tags: punjab and maharashtra cooperative bank, pmc bank, reserve bank of india, rbi, withdrawal limit
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Later, rupee recovered some lost ground and moved in a range of 70.65 and 70.81 in afternoon trade before concluding at 70.69, showing a rise of 8 paise.

Rupee rises 8 paise against US dollar on forex inflows

According to the ISMA, mills produced 33.16 million tonne of sugar during the 2018-19 marketing year, of which sales were 25.5 million tonne.

India's sugar output likely to fall 21.5 pc in 2019-20: ISMA

Top losers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tata Steel and M&M, shedding up to 2.40 per cent. (Photo: File)

Sensex, Nifty take pause after 7-day rally

Gold and silver prices witnessed correction with rally in equity indices as the US and China are getting closer to sign the Phase-I deal in November.

Gold prices fall Rs 101 on rupee appreciation, weak global cues

MOST POPULAR

1

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

2

Must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

3

iPhone 12 shocker as Apple’s dramatic price increase revealed

4

‘Phantom’ iPhone SE 2 leaks and rumours

5

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham