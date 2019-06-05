Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 07:35 AM IST

Business, Companies

Supreme Court: MCA may re-open IL&FS accounts for last 5 years

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Jun 5, 2019, 6:00 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2019, 6:00 am IST

The MCA can proceed with the opening of the accounts and recasting of the accounts of last five years.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the ministry of corporate affairs to re-open and recast the accounts of crisis ridden IL&FS for last five years.
 The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the ministry of corporate affairs to re-open and recast the accounts of crisis ridden IL&FS for last five years.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the ministry of corporate affairs to re-open and recast the accounts of crisis ridden IL&FS for last five years.

Allowing the ministry of corporate affairs to go ahead with the re-opening and recasting of IL&FS accounts, the apex court vacated its April 29, 2019, order staying the operation of NCALT order by which the tribunal had allowed the government go ahead with the re-opening and the recasting of the beleaguered company’s accounts fort past five years.

The vacation bench of Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice M.R. Shah observed, “We have no reason to interfere with the tribunals order” and the MCA can proceed with the opening of the accounts and recasting of the accounts of last five years.

Tags: supreme court, il&fs

Latest From Business

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI)

RBI likely to cut key rate 0.35 per cent tomorrow

Despite being a neighbour, time factor is a main impediment in the fabric trade between India and Bangladesh.

Apparel imports go up as exports continue to shrink

The company has development centres in Noida apart from Kolkata and clients across the globe.

US firm joins Noida admn to curb abuse of women

With the starting price of Rs 7.69 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 8.19 lakh at Delhi showroom for the diesel version, Ford EcoSport competes with newly launched Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza.

Ford cuts prices of EcoSport SUVs

MOST POPULAR

1

Smriti Irani's PF certificate to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

2

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Smartphone tech we are dying for is real and it’s not from Apple or Samsung

4

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

5

First leaked images of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are probably fake, but they look great

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham