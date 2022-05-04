Wednesday, May 04, 2022 | Last Update : 03:06 PM IST

Elon Musk hints at Twitter charging commercial, govt users

If Twitter implements the pay-to-post policy, it would become the first major social media company to charge users to interact with its platform

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Twitter)

Washington: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of Twitter charging for its services for commercial and government users.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk tweeted.

 

Notably, this tweet followed another tweet by Musk wherein he claimed that giving services for free was the reason behind the decline of the fraternal organization, Freemasons.

"Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing," the Tesla CEO tweeted.

If Twitter implements the pay-to-post policy, it would become the first major social media company to charge users to interact with its platform.

Several policy changes seem to be in line after Tesla CEO took over the microblogging platform, Twitter. Earlier, Musk also criticized Twitter's censorship policy as he faulted a decision the company made in 2020 to block a New York Post story about Hunter Biden. He called the move "incredibly inappropriate."

 

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk had said in a statement.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spambots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," he added further.

