Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

Business, Companies

PSB stocks plunge up to 9.3 per cent post merger announcement

PTI
Published : Sep 3, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2019, 1:25 pm IST

Shares of Corporation Bank tanked 9.28 per cent to Rs 17.10, Punjab National Bank plunged 8.54 per cent to Rs 59.40.

The mergers announced on Friday, together with two set consolidations done last year, will reduce the number of public sector banks to 12 from 27 in 2017.
 The mergers announced on Friday, together with two set consolidations done last year, will reduce the number of public sector banks to 12 from 27 in 2017.

New Delhi: Public sector bank stocks, led by Corporation Bank and Punjab National Bank, tumbled up to 9.3 per cent on Tuesday after the government announced the merger of 10 state-run lenders into four.

Shares of Corporation Bank tanked 9.28 per cent to Rs 17.10, Punjab National Bank plunged 8.54 per cent to Rs 59.40, Canara Bank dropped 7.54 per cent to its one-year low of Rs 203.90. Oriental Bank of Commerce cracked 7.34 per cent to Rs 68.10, Union Bank of India 6.79 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 54.90, Allahabad Bank declined by 2.83 per cent to Rs 34.30 and United Bank 0.28 per cent to Rs 10.39 on the BSE.

However, Andhra Bank rose 5.31 per cent to Rs 20.80 and Syndicate Bank gained 3.55 per cent to Rs 33.50. Equity markets were closed on Monday for 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.

Continuing its firefight against the deepening economic slowdown, the government on Friday unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four with a view to creating fewer and stronger global-sized lenders with robust balance sheets that can be used to boost credit and spur growth.

The mergers announced on Friday, together with two set consolidations done last year, will reduce the number of public sector banks to 12 from 27 in 2017.

Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank will merge with Punjab National Bank to create the nation's second-largest lender behind State Bank of India. Also, Syndicate Bank will merge with Canara Bank while Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank would subsume into Union Bank of India, and Allahabad Bank will be amalgamated with Indian Bank.

According to Emkay Global, the merger of Canara and Syndicate could be relatively less disruptive in terms of integration... Being a strong mid-sized bank, Indian Bank was always susceptible to merger, but the merger with Allahabad Bank instead of IOB will be less painful.

However, it could be challenging due to cultural and geographical diversity with Allahabad Bank and its relatively weak asset quality. PNB has been inherently weak and the merger could further aggravate and prolong the pain.

Being a perennially capital-starved bank, Union Bank should benefit on the capital front due to the merger and has also been graced by the government with a healthy capital infusion, but that being said the merger will still be painful as a result of the geographic and cultural diversity of the merging entities. 

Tags: public sector banks, merger, banking sector, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

The broader Nifty sank 151.95 points, or 1.38 per cent, to 10,871.

Sensex plunges over 500 points, PSU banks under pressure

Oil will struggle to make substantial headway topside this week with no progress on trade talks or meetings even, soft data from Asia and a possible cracking of OPEC’s resolve to control production, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Oil prices fall as market eyes trade war, awaits stocks data

NCLAT had allowed fresh bidding for the cash-strapped Jaypee Infratech but barred its promoter Jaypee Group.

SC seeks NBCC response on completing stalled Jaypee group projects

Sebi had withdrawn the minimum residual maturity restriction of three years for investment in government securities and state development loans.

FPIs pulled out Rs 38,930 cr in FY19 due to weak market sentiments: Sebi

MOST POPULAR

1

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

2

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

3

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

4

Here's how Bhumi Pednekar ruined Kartik Aaryan's strict diet

5

Apple products could get costlier under new US tariffs on chinese goods

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham