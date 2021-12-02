Thursday, Dec 02, 2021 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

  Business   Companies  02 Dec 2021  Uber, WhatsApp announce partnership to launch ride-booking via WhatsApp in India
Business, Companies

Uber, WhatsApp announce partnership to launch ride-booking via WhatsApp in India

PTI
Published : Dec 2, 2021, 12:48 pm IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2021, 12:48 pm IST

The first roll out on a pilot basis will take place in the northern city of Lucknow first, and will be expanded to other Indian cities soon

Built on WhatsApp Business Platform, the partnership will expand access to Uber's mobility services in one of the company's largest international markets, it was stated. (Photo: Agencies)
 Built on WhatsApp Business Platform, the partnership will expand access to Uber's mobility services in one of the company's largest international markets, it was stated. (Photo: Agencies)

Bengaluru: Uber and WhatsApp announced a partnership on Thursday in India, allowing people to book an Uber ride via Uber's official WhatsApp chatbot.

"The integration is a global-first for Uber and it will make booking an Uber ride as easy as sending a WhatsApp message," a joint statement said.

 

Built on WhatsApp Business Platform, the partnership will expand access to Uber's mobility services in one of the company's largest international markets, it was stated.

It is being rolled out on a pilot basis in the northern city of Lucknow first, and will be expanded to other Indian cities soon.

Senior Director, Business Development, Uber APAC, Nandini Maheshwari, said: "We want to make it as easy as possible for all Indians to take an Uber trip, and to do that we need to meet them on platforms they are comfortable with. Our partnership with WhatsApp does just that, giving riders a new way to get a ride through a simple, familiar and trusted channel."

 

Head of WhatsApp India, Abhijit Bose, said: "The Uber experience on WhatsApp is simple, familiar, and relatable for users and has the potential to accelerate adoption of Uber with a new category of riders in India."

Tags: uber, whatsapp, whatsapp message, whatsapp business
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

As per the release, the recent trend of high GST revenues has been a result of various policy and administrative measures that have been taken in the past to improve compliance. (DC File Image)

GST collected in November, 2021 second highest since its implementation

Ravi will also be the managing trustee of SOT and others will be trustees. The SOT was formed in 2006 as a private discretionary trust. As per reports, SOT owns close to a 30 per cent stake in the group's holding company Shriram Capital. — Representational image/By arrangement

Shriram Group puts succession plan in place

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman — PTI

Crypto bill to be tabled after cabinet nod: FM

Reliance Capital chairman Anil Ambani — PTI

RBI appoints advisory panel to assist R-Cap administrator

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham