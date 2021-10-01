Friday, Oct 01, 2021 | Last Update : 12:39 PM IST

  Business   Companies  01 Oct 2021  Tata Sons selected as winning bidder for Air India
Business, Companies

Tata Sons selected as winning bidder for Air India

BLOOMBERG
Published : Oct 1, 2021, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2021, 12:16 pm IST

Tata Group has faced criticism for not running its existing aviation businesses efficiently, though they represent a tiny portion of revenue

The purchase, once it goes through, will be a test of the group’s aviation acumen. (AFP file photo)
 The purchase, once it goes through, will be a test of the group’s aviation acumen. (AFP file photo)

Tata Sons Pvt. is set to take over ailing Air India Ltd. again, more than half a century after the country’s biggest conglomerate ceded control to the state, ending the government’s hold over an airline that for decades defined the lofty ambitions of a newly independent nation.

A panel of ministers accepted a proposal from bureaucrats, who recommended the conglomerate’s bid ahead of an offer from entrepreneur Ajay Singh, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the decision isn’t yet public. An official announcement is expected in coming days, two of the people said.

 

A civil aviation ministry spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A finance ministry spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached. A representative for Tata Sons declined to comment.

The proposed handover is a key victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has embarked on a bold privatization plan to plug a widening budget deficit. It also puts an end to a decades-long struggle to offload the money-losing flag carrier. Multiple governments have tried to sell the airline -- which began life as Tata Airlines in 1932 -- but those attempts were either met with political opposition or a lack of interest from potential buyers.

 

For Tata Sons, the holding company for the salt-to-software empire and owner of British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, the recommendation means it’s coming back to an asset it started almost 90 years ago.

Established by legendary industrialist and philanthropist J.R.D. Tata, who was India’s first licensed pilot, the airline originally flew mail in the 1930s between Karachi in then-undivided, British-ruled India and Bombay, now known as Mumbai.

Once it turned commercial and went public in the 1940s, Air India quickly became popular with those who could afford to take to the skies. Its advertisements featured Bollywood actresses and passengers were treated to champagne and porcelain ashtrays designed by surrealist painter Salvador Dali.

 

However, with the advent of private carriers in the 1990s, and then a rush of low-cost, no-frills airlines in the mid-2000s, Air India lost its edge in both domestic and international markets. The carrier, known for its Maharaja mascot, suddenly wasn’t the only option for flying overseas and its reputation for impeccable service and hospitality began to ebb.

Gulf carriers, including Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways PJSC, also began to offer seamless, and cheaper, connections to Europe and the U.S. via their hubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, hurting Air India even further.

After Air India merged with state-owned domestic operator Indian Airlines Ltd. in 2007, losses started to mount and by 2013, the country’s then-Civil Aviation Minister said privatization was key to its survival. In 2017, the government approved that route and a committee was set up to start the process.

 

This most-recent sale attempt hasn’t been easy either. IndiGo, the only airline to have publicly shown interest in buying parts of the carrier, dropped out of the reckoning in 2018, saying it didn’t have the wherewithal to acquire Air India in its entirety and make it profitable.

Ultimately that time around there were no bidders and the government had to sweeten the deal by allowing suitors to decide how much of the carrier’s debt they wanted to take on. Even so, politicians belonging to Modi’s own party and unions have resisted the plan.

For Tata Group, Air India adds a third airline brand to its stable, considering the conglomerate already holds a majority interest in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd. The Economic Times newspaper had previously reported that Tata may emerge as the winning bidder.

 

Air India -- which hasn’t turned a profit since its 2007 merger with Indian Airlines and is now saddled with a debt of around 600 billion rupees ($8.1 billion) -- does have some attractive assets, including prized landing and parking slots at London’s Heathrow airport, which may help Vistara lure business travelers with direct flights to Europe.

The purchase, once it goes through, will be a test of the group’s aviation acumen. Tata Group has faced criticism for not running its existing aviation businesses efficiently, even though they represent a tiny portion of overall revenue.

Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of the conglomerate but was later ousted in India’s most high-profile boardroom coup, raised the alarm in an October 2016 letter, saying he pushed backed against both airline ventures.

 

Tags: air india, tata sons, cyrus mistry, vistara, airasia, etihad airways, emirates airline
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From Business

Payment services such as electricity bills, gas, water or any other utility bills, mobile recharge, DTH, OTT, automatic subscriptions for newspapers, magazines, insurance premium, Netflix, Amazon, will mandatorily require additional factor of authentication (AFA) from Friday. (DC File Image)

Automated bill/card payments stop from today

The creditors of DHFL, including fixed deposit (FD) holders, would recover an aggregate amount of Rs 38,000 crore from the resolution process of DHFL. (Twitter)

Piramal completes DHFL buy, pays Rs 34,250 crore

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said that it has issued a record number of 4 lakh credit cards after the central bank lifted a ban on issuing new cards last month. (DC Image)

HDFC Bank acquires 4 lakh credit card users post lifting of ban

GST has helped interstate movement of goods. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

GST: TN, Kerala FMs rue loss of autonomy

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham