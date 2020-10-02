Friday, Oct 02, 2020 | Last Update : 02:20 AM IST

192nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,391,960

81,693

Recovered

5,348,653

78,646

Deaths

99,804

1,096

Maharashtra1400922110442637056 Andhra Pradesh7002356365085869 Karnataka6118374924128994 Tamil Nadu6032905463359586 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1936001634071135 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  Business   Companies  01 Oct 2020  India's manufacturing activity gains momentum despite job losses
Business, Companies

India's manufacturing activity gains momentum despite job losses

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published : Oct 1, 2020, 9:54 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2020, 9:54 pm IST

On the price front, the survey also observed that there was a softer and historically weak rise in input costs

Despite the significant rebound, firms cut staff for the sixth month in a row (PTI photo)
  Despite the significant rebound, firms cut staff for the sixth month in a row (PTI photo)

Despite having massive job losses for last six months in the country, India’s factory activity gathered momentum in September, even after returning to expansion territory in August.

However, the manufacturing sector also witnessed an expansion of over an eight and a half-year high in the same month as coronavirus lockdowns lifted restrictions that resulted in a surge in demand as well output, according to a private survey which showed on Thursday.

 

The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index or PMI compiled by IHS Markit, jumped to 56.8 in September from 52.0 in August, above the 50-level separating growth from contraction for a second straight month.

"It was the highest reading since January 2012 and the increase was sharp and the third-quickest in the history of the survey. Similarly, there were back-to-back increases in new business inflows as well," the survey said.

Commenting on the latest findings, Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit also said, "Indian manufacturing industry continued to move in the right direction, with PMI data for September highlighting many positives. Due to loosened Covid19 restrictions, factories went full steam ahead for production, supported by a surge in new work."

 

Despite the significant rebound, firms cut staff for the sixth month in a row. Coronavirus-related distortions have already made millions jobless in almost all sectors, baring a few ones. However, the survey further noted that mployment has now decreased for six consecutive months.

"Despite strong growth of order book volumes, Indian goods producers signalled another reduction in payroll numbers. In many cases, this was attributed to efforts to observe social distancing guidelines," Lima noted.

On the price front, the survey also observed that there was a softer and historically weak  rise in input costs.

"Firms reported higher prices paid for a few materials such as aluminium and steel. Output charges, meanwhile, broadly stabilised following five successive months of reduction. Almost one-third of manufacturers expect output growth in the coming 12 months, against 8 per cent that foresee a contraction, resulting in the strongest degree of overall optimism in over four  years," it said.

 

Tags: manufacturing activity, factory activity, india factory activity

Latest From Business

India's engineering exports dipped 8 per cent in August, 2020.

Engineering exports once gain down in August after growth in July

In this 2012 file photo, a visitor walks into a Vodafone store in Bangalore. British telecom giant Vodafone Group plc on Sept. 25, 2020 won an arbitration against the Indian government over a demand for Rs 22,100 crore in taxes using retrospective legislation. (PTI)

India loses case on Vodafone retro tax

Workers gather onions at APMC market yard. — PTI photo

Onion export ban to cause Rs 5,000 crore losses to Maharashtra farmers

Representational image.

Centre may allow companies with over 300 workers to fire staff without its nod

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham